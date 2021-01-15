Top Stories
Cavaliers-Wizards games postponed for Health and Safety Protocols
Washington does not have the minimum eight players because of ongoing contact tracing on the team.
Official release
NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association games scheduled for Sun., Jan. 17 and Mon., Jan. 18 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena have been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.
Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled games against the Cavaliers.