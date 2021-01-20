Top Stories

Grizzlies-Blazers game postponed for Health and Safety Protocols

Memphis does not have the minimum eight players because of ongoing contact tracing on the team.

Official release

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Grizzlies, the team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Trail Blazers.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.