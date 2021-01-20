Top Stories
Grizzlies-Blazers game postponed for Health and Safety Protocols
Memphis does not have the minimum eight players because of ongoing contact tracing on the team.
Official release
NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.
Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Grizzlies, the team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Trail Blazers.