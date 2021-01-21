Top Stories

Wizards-Bucks game postponed for Health and Safety Protocols

Washington does not have the minimum eight players because of ongoing contact tracing on the team.

NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association game scheduled for Fri., Jan. 22 between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The game is being postponed due to the number of unavailable players for the Wizards, contact tracing for other players on their roster, and the length of time preceding the game during which the team was unable to practice.

