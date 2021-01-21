Top Stories

Grizzlies' next 3 games postponed for Health and Safety Protocols

Memphis' next 3 games were against Portland and Sacramento.

Official release

NEW YORK — The Memphis Grizzlies’ next three games — Friday, Jan. 22 at Portland and Sunday, Jan. 24 and Monday, Jan. 25 vs. Sacramento — have been postponed in accordance with the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The games are being postponed due to unavailable players for the Grizzlies and contact tracing for other players on their roster, and in order to ensure the health and safety of players on both teams.

