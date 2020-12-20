Where NBA teams stand on in-arena attendance

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is set to tip off on Dec. 22. Fan attendance across the country depends on a variety of factors, including coronavirus guidelines that vary from state to state.

Below is the latest news and information on each team’s home arena.

Jump to Team: ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GSW | HOU | IND | LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN | NOP | NYK | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX | POR | SAC | SAS | TOR | UTA | WAS

Atlanta Hawks

Arena: State Farm Arena

Capacity: 16,888

What we know: Hawks CEO Steve Koonin announced that State Farm Arena will be limited to friends and family for the first few games of the season before welcoming about 10% capacity on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.

> More Hawks news

Boston Celtics

Arena: TD Garden

Capacity: 18,624

What we know: The Celtics have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.

> More Celtics news

Brooklyn Nets

Arena: Barclays Center

Capacity: 17,732

What we know: The Nets announced their preseason home game (vs. the Wizards on Dec. 13) will be played without fans. They said later on Dec. 4 that Barclays Center will be following New York State guidelines to determine when fans can return to games. Current guidelines do not permit fans.

> More Nets news

Charlotte Hornets

Arena: Spectrum Center

Capacity: 19,077

What we know: The Hornets announced that they will hold home games without fans when the 2020-21 season begins. The team said it remains “optimistic that conditions will improve in the coming months” and Charlotte hopes to have fans in attendance later this season.

> More Hornets news

Chicago Bulls

Arena: United Center

Capacity: 20,917

What we know: The Bulls announced that they will not be hosting fans in the United Center for the beginning of the 2020-21 season. The team says it will continue working with the NBA and city and state officials to evaluate conditions to determine if there is a timeline where fans can return to home games.

> More Bulls news

Cleveland Cavaliers

Arena: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Capacity: 19,432

What we know: The Cavaliers revealed their initial health and safety plan, which includes a state-restricted, reduced seating limit of 300 fans per game. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse continue to work closely with state and local officials and others regarding the timing and conditions that will warrant any appropriate expansion of these conditions for fan access and capacity,” the team. No fans will be in attendance for preseason games.

> More Cavaliers news

Dallas Mavericks

Arena: American Airlines Center

Capacity: 19,200

What we know: The Mavericks announced on the American Airlines Center website that it will employ seating charts and event capacities that will be unique to ensure physical distancing for all guests.

> More Mavericks news

Denver Nuggets

Arena: Ball Arena

Capacity: 19,520

What we know: The Nuggets announced they will not host fans to open the 2020-21 season. Per the team, “the Denver Nuggets along with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment will continue to work closely with state and local authorities to navigate the safest return to hosting fans in Ball Arena.”

> More Nuggets news

Detroit Pistons

Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Capacity: 20,332

What we know: The Pistons announced that they will not host fans to open the regular season. The team will continue to work closely with the NBA and state and local authorities to identify appropriate timing for safely welcoming back fans to Little Caesars Arena.

> More Pistons news

Golden State Warriors

Arena: Chase Center

Capacity: 18,064

What we know: The Warriors have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.

> More Warriors news

Houston Rockets

Arena: Toyota Center

Capacity: 18,055

What we know: The Rockets have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.

> More Rockets news

Indiana Pacers

Arena: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Capacity: 17,923

What we know: The Pacers announced that they will not have public ticket sales for the beginning of the regular season. However, the team said it will “look forward to having fans back” at home games in January and will provide updates in the near future. Additionally, the Pacers’ preseason home game vs. the 76ers on Dec. 18 will be played without fans.

> More Pacers news

LA Clippers

Arena: Staples Center

Capacity: 19,068

What we know: The Clippers have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.

> More Clippers news

Los Angeles Lakers

Arena: Staples Center

Capacity: 18,977

What we know: The Lakers announced that games at Staples Center will be held without fans until further notice. The team says it plans to work with state and local officials to “come up with a plane to safely welcome fans back to Staples Center” while also adhering to state, local and NBA guidelines.

> More Lakers news

Memphis Grizzlies

Arena: FedEx Forum

Capacity: 17,794

What we know: After initially announcing they would allow limited fans at the FedEx Forum, the Grizzlies announced they would begin the season without fans in attendance until further notice, due to recommendations from local public health officials.

> More Grizzlies news

Miami Heat

Arena: AmericanAirlines Arena

Capacity: 19,600

What we know: In an e-mail sent to season-ticket holders on Dec. 11, Miami said it will not have fans at its preseason opener or the regular-season home opener on Christmas Day. Nothing beyond those two dates had been decided yet.

> More Heat news

Milwaukee Bucks

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Capacity: 17,341

What we know: The Bucks announced that games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines. The team will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to evaluate a potential return for fans in some capacity.

> More Bucks news

Minnesota Timberwolves

Arena: Target Center

Capacity: 18,978

What we know: The Timberwolves have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.

> More Timberwolves news

New Orleans Pelicans

Arena: Smoothie King Center

Capacity: 16,867

What we know: The Pelicans announced they plan to host approximately 4% of capacity at Smoothie King Center, or 750 fans, for home games to open the 2020-21 season. No seats will be within 30 feet of the court and a limited number of tickets to satisfy player, team and other required NBA obiligations were also approved. Per the team, future rulings on fan capacity for home games will be shaped by guidance from health and safety experts as well as guidance from Ochsner Health and the NBA.

> More Pelicans news

New York Knicks

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Capacity: 19,812

What we know: The Knicks have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.

> More Knicks news

Oklahoma City Thunder

Arena: Chesapeake Energy Arena

Capacity: 18,203

What we know: The Thunder announced that it will begin the season by playing games at Chesapeake Energy Arena without fans in an effort to “exercise an abundance of caution to help control the spread of the virus in our community.” The team said it is continuing to monitor and evaluate the situation to determine when fans can return to home games.

> More Thunder news

Orlando Magic

Arena: Amway Center

Capacity: 18,846

What we know: The Magic announced that the Amway Center will have a physically-distanced, limited capacity of approximately 4,000 fans for regular season games. The first five regular season home games are expected to experience a lesser capacity in order to allow fans to become accustomed to the health and safety protocols. Season ticket holders will be given first priority based on their tenure, followed by fans who have made a season ticket deposit.

> More Magic news

Philadelphia 76ers

Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Capacity: 20,155

What we know: The 76ers have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.

> More 76ers news

Phoenix Suns

Arena: Phoenix Suns Arena

Capacity: 18,055

What we know: The Suns will begin the season without fans in attendance. “Unfortunately, due to the increased transmission of COVID-19 in Arizona, the Suns have made the difficult decision to begin the 2020-21 season without hosting fans at the Phoenix Suns Arena,” the team said in a statement.

> More Suns news

Portland Trail Blazers

Arena: Moda Center

Capacity: 19,441

What we know: The Blazers announced they will not have fans at games to open the 2020-21 season. However, the team is working with public health officials to determine a timeline in which fans can return to watch games at Moda Center.

> More Blazers news

Sacramento Kings

Arena: Golden 1 Center

Capacity: 17,583

What we know: The Kings announced that games will be played at Golden 1 Center without a crowd in attendance to start the 2020-21 season. “As the team gears up to start the season, fans have the opportunity to purchase a cutout so they can be part of the action at Golden 1 Center all season long,” the team said.

> More Kings news

San Antonio Spurs

Arena: AT&T Center

Capacity: 18,354

What we know: The Spurs announced that they have targeted the Jan. 1, 2021 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers to begin welcoming fans back to the arena in a limited capacity, pending the status of public health data and guidelines. The AT&T Center will not host fans for any home games in December, including the preseason opener vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Dec. 12.

> More Spurs news

Toronto Raptors

Arena: Tampa’s Amalie Arena

Capacity: 20,500

What we know: The Raptors will host a limited number of fans inside Tampa’s Amalie Arena this season. “Fan attendance protocols will involve extensive health and safety measures, including socially distanced seat availability,” the team said in a statement. “There will be fewer than 3,200 seats available for the pre-season game, and 3,800 seats for regular-season games. There will be no floor seats, and no seats sold within 30 feet of the court.”

> More Raptors news

Utah Jazz

Arena: Vivint Home Smart Arena

Capacity: 18,306

What we know: The Jazz announced that they will play home games at Vivint Home Smart Arena with a limited number of fans and all preseason games will be played without fans. The arena will reopen with a seating capacity of 1,500 in the lower bowl and limited suite-level seating for regular-season games. The team is also enacting several social and physical distancing measures, including face masks for all fans age 2 and older.

> More Jazz news

Washington Wizards

Arena: Capital One Arena

Capacity: 20,362

What we know: The Wizards announced that games will be played at Capital One Arena without fans to begin the 2020-21 season. “At this time, while we remain very optimistic for the potential to host fans at Wizards games at some point during the 2020-21 season, we must begin the season without our loyal fans in attendance,” the team said.

> More Wizards news