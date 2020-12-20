Top Stories
Where NBA teams stand on in-arena attendance
Keep up with the latest news and information about every NBA home arena as the start of the 2020-21 season nears.
From NBA.com Staff
The 2020-21 NBA regular season is set to tip off on Dec. 22. Fan attendance across the country depends on a variety of factors, including coronavirus guidelines that vary from state to state.
Below is the latest news and information on each team’s home arena.
Jump to Team: ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GSW | HOU | IND | LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN | NOP | NYK | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX | POR | SAC | SAS | TOR | UTA | WAS
Atlanta Hawks
Arena: State Farm Arena
Capacity: 16,888
What we know: Hawks CEO Steve Koonin announced that State Farm Arena will be limited to friends and family for the first few games of the season before welcoming about 10% capacity on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.
Boston Celtics
Arena: TD Garden
Capacity: 18,624
What we know: The Celtics have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.
Brooklyn Nets
Arena: Barclays Center
Capacity: 17,732
What we know: The Nets announced their preseason home game (vs. the Wizards on Dec. 13) will be played without fans. They said later on Dec. 4 that Barclays Center will be following New York State guidelines to determine when fans can return to games. Current guidelines do not permit fans.
Charlotte Hornets
Arena: Spectrum Center
Capacity: 19,077
What we know: The Hornets announced that they will hold home games without fans when the 2020-21 season begins. The team said it remains “optimistic that conditions will improve in the coming months” and Charlotte hopes to have fans in attendance later this season.
Chicago Bulls
Arena: United Center
Capacity: 20,917
What we know: The Bulls announced that they will not be hosting fans in the United Center for the beginning of the 2020-21 season. The team says it will continue working with the NBA and city and state officials to evaluate conditions to determine if there is a timeline where fans can return to home games.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Arena: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Capacity: 19,432
What we know: The Cavaliers revealed their initial health and safety plan, which includes a state-restricted, reduced seating limit of 300 fans per game. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse continue to work closely with state and local officials and others regarding the timing and conditions that will warrant any appropriate expansion of these conditions for fan access and capacity,” the team. No fans will be in attendance for preseason games.
Dallas Mavericks
Arena: American Airlines Center
Capacity: 19,200
What we know: The Mavericks announced on the American Airlines Center website that it will employ seating charts and event capacities that will be unique to ensure physical distancing for all guests.
Denver Nuggets
Arena: Ball Arena
Capacity: 19,520
What we know: The Nuggets announced they will not host fans to open the 2020-21 season. Per the team, “the Denver Nuggets along with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment will continue to work closely with state and local authorities to navigate the safest return to hosting fans in Ball Arena.”
Detroit Pistons
Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Capacity: 20,332
What we know: The Pistons announced that they will not host fans to open the regular season. The team will continue to work closely with the NBA and state and local authorities to identify appropriate timing for safely welcoming back fans to Little Caesars Arena.
Golden State Warriors
Arena: Chase Center
Capacity: 18,064
What we know: The Warriors have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.
Houston Rockets
Arena: Toyota Center
Capacity: 18,055
What we know: The Rockets have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.
Indiana Pacers
Arena: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Capacity: 17,923
What we know: The Pacers announced that they will not have public ticket sales for the beginning of the regular season. However, the team said it will “look forward to having fans back” at home games in January and will provide updates in the near future. Additionally, the Pacers’ preseason home game vs. the 76ers on Dec. 18 will be played without fans.
LA Clippers
Arena: Staples Center
Capacity: 19,068
What we know: The Clippers have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.
Los Angeles Lakers
Arena: Staples Center
Capacity: 18,977
What we know: The Lakers announced that games at Staples Center will be held without fans until further notice. The team says it plans to work with state and local officials to “come up with a plane to safely welcome fans back to Staples Center” while also adhering to state, local and NBA guidelines.
Memphis Grizzlies
Arena: FedEx Forum
Capacity: 17,794
What we know: After initially announcing they would allow limited fans at the FedEx Forum, the Grizzlies announced they would begin the season without fans in attendance until further notice, due to recommendations from local public health officials.
Miami Heat
Arena: AmericanAirlines Arena
Capacity: 19,600
What we know: In an e-mail sent to season-ticket holders on Dec. 11, Miami said it will not have fans at its preseason opener or the regular-season home opener on Christmas Day. Nothing beyond those two dates had been decided yet.
Milwaukee Bucks
Arena: Fiserv Forum
Capacity: 17,341
What we know: The Bucks announced that games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines. The team will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to evaluate a potential return for fans in some capacity.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Arena: Target Center
Capacity: 18,978
What we know: The Timberwolves have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.
New Orleans Pelicans
Arena: Smoothie King Center
Capacity: 16,867
What we know: The Pelicans announced they plan to host approximately 4% of capacity at Smoothie King Center, or 750 fans, for home games to open the 2020-21 season. No seats will be within 30 feet of the court and a limited number of tickets to satisfy player, team and other required NBA obiligations were also approved. Per the team, future rulings on fan capacity for home games will be shaped by guidance from health and safety experts as well as guidance from Ochsner Health and the NBA.
New York Knicks
Arena: Madison Square Garden
Capacity: 19,812
What we know: The Knicks have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Arena: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Capacity: 18,203
What we know: The Thunder announced that it will begin the season by playing games at Chesapeake Energy Arena without fans in an effort to “exercise an abundance of caution to help control the spread of the virus in our community.” The team said it is continuing to monitor and evaluate the situation to determine when fans can return to home games.
Orlando Magic
Arena: Amway Center
Capacity: 18,846
What we know: The Magic announced that the Amway Center will have a physically-distanced, limited capacity of approximately 4,000 fans for regular season games. The first five regular season home games are expected to experience a lesser capacity in order to allow fans to become accustomed to the health and safety protocols. Season ticket holders will be given first priority based on their tenure, followed by fans who have made a season ticket deposit.
Philadelphia 76ers
Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Capacity: 20,155
What we know: The 76ers have yet to officially announce their home game attendance plans for the 2020-21 regular season.
Phoenix Suns
Arena: Phoenix Suns Arena
Capacity: 18,055
What we know: The Suns will begin the season without fans in attendance. “Unfortunately, due to the increased transmission of COVID-19 in Arizona, the Suns have made the difficult decision to begin the 2020-21 season without hosting fans at the Phoenix Suns Arena,” the team said in a statement.
Portland Trail Blazers
Arena: Moda Center
Capacity: 19,441
What we know: The Blazers announced they will not have fans at games to open the 2020-21 season. However, the team is working with public health officials to determine a timeline in which fans can return to watch games at Moda Center.
Sacramento Kings
Arena: Golden 1 Center
Capacity: 17,583
What we know: The Kings announced that games will be played at Golden 1 Center without a crowd in attendance to start the 2020-21 season. “As the team gears up to start the season, fans have the opportunity to purchase a cutout so they can be part of the action at Golden 1 Center all season long,” the team said.
San Antonio Spurs
Arena: AT&T Center
Capacity: 18,354
What we know: The Spurs announced that they have targeted the Jan. 1, 2021 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers to begin welcoming fans back to the arena in a limited capacity, pending the status of public health data and guidelines. The AT&T Center will not host fans for any home games in December, including the preseason opener vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Toronto Raptors
Arena: Tampa’s Amalie Arena
Capacity: 20,500
What we know: The Raptors will host a limited number of fans inside Tampa’s Amalie Arena this season. “Fan attendance protocols will involve extensive health and safety measures, including socially distanced seat availability,” the team said in a statement. “There will be fewer than 3,200 seats available for the pre-season game, and 3,800 seats for regular-season games. There will be no floor seats, and no seats sold within 30 feet of the court.”
Utah Jazz
Arena: Vivint Home Smart Arena
Capacity: 18,306
What we know: The Jazz announced that they will play home games at Vivint Home Smart Arena with a limited number of fans and all preseason games will be played without fans. The arena will reopen with a seating capacity of 1,500 in the lower bowl and limited suite-level seating for regular-season games. The team is also enacting several social and physical distancing measures, including face masks for all fans age 2 and older.
Washington Wizards
Arena: Capital One Arena
Capacity: 20,362
What we know: The Wizards announced that games will be played at Capital One Arena without fans to begin the 2020-21 season. “At this time, while we remain very optimistic for the potential to host fans at Wizards games at some point during the 2020-21 season, we must begin the season without our loyal fans in attendance,” the team said.