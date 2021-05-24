Trail Blazers Open Vaccinated Sections In Moda Center as Team Faces Denver Nuggets In NBA Western Conference Playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 24, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers, local government and Oregon Health Authority have partnered on a first-of-its-kind proposal, promoting vaccinations across Oregon while increasing Moda Center capacity with Vaccinated Sections. The announcement comes just in time for Rip City to cheer on the sixth-seeded Trail Blazers as they host the third-seeded Denver Nuggets in round one of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs, presented by Moda Health and your local Toyota dealers. The Trail Blazers are the only team with a playoffs berth in each of the last eight seasons.

The Trail Blazers will host games three and four of the best-of-seven series at Moda Center May 27 at 7:30 p.m. and May 29 at 1:00 p.m. After Saturday’s win, the Blazers are 1-0 in the series, and will face the Nuggets again tonight in Denver at 7:00 p.m. If necessary, game five will return to Denver on June 1; game six at Moda Center on June 3; and a decisive game seven back in Denver on June 5.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Governor and Oregon Health Authority as the first indoor sports venue in Oregon with Vaccinated Sections,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Rip City has shown us such tremendous support throughout the season, and I am confident their in-arena energy will fuel the team as we fight to bring the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy to Portland.”

Vaccinated Sections will be available to fully vaccinated fans ages 16+ whom at least two weeks have passed since they received their second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). For the May 27 game, the last date is on or before May 13. For the May 29 game, the last date is on or before May 15. Fans will be required to provide proof of full vaccination with a CDC-issued vaccination card or digital/printed photo of their vaccination card. Non-vaccinated children up to age 15 can sit in Vaccinated Sections with their parent or guardian. Physically distanced sections will also be available for those who are not eligible for the Vaccinated Sections.

Out of an abundance of caution and regardless of vaccination status, all fans will be required to adhere to the Rose Quarter’s health and safety protocols, including always wearing a mask on campus. For more information around Vaccinated Sections, proof of vaccination requirements and health and safety protocols, please visit rosequarter.com/welcome-back.

“When fans left Moda Center last March, it was one of the first signs this pandemic was about to change our lives in ways we hadn’t previously imagined,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Vaccines are the key to our return to normal life. It is a testament to the way Oregonians have united to battle this virus and get vaccinated in large numbers that, this week, the Rip City faithful can return to give our Trail Blazers the legendary home court advantage they deserve. If you haven’t gotten around to getting vaccinated yet, go do so today. Don’t miss your shot to cheer on the Blazers as they make a run at a championship.

“I’d like to thank the Trail Blazers front office for their partnership with my office and the Oregon Health Authority in this endeavor to develop protocols for vaccinated fan sections––and we will be expanding the health and safety protocols debuting in Moda Center to other businesses, venues, and faith institutions that choose to implement them in Lower Risk counties.”

For all potential home games, qualified customers will receive an email with single-game ticketing information, with priority presale beginning today, May 24. Courtside seating will continue to be extremely limited and available on a priority basis to courtside clients only. Individual suite rentals, seating a maximum of six fans per suite, will also be available starting today through BlazersSuites.com or by calling 844.MODA.365. Remaining ticket inventory will be available for the public Tuesday, May 25.

With this increase in capacity, fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid longer entry times. In addition, fans should be prepared for longer than normal food and beverage wait times, and are encouraged to try the new mobile order feature in the Trail Blazers mobile app.

As a thank you for the amazing efforts and leadership of our local frontline workers, the Trail Blazers are proud to host 500 first responders, healthcare workers and community partners at Moda Center on May 27. Rip City thanks you for your hard work and dedication as we continue to move forward through the pandemic. The Trail Blazers are also supporting vaccination efforts during the first round of Playoffs, with more information being shared soon.

For the latest news, stats, content, ticket availability, schedules and information, please visit “Playoff Central” at trailblazers.com/playoffs and the Trail Blazers mobile app.

All Round one games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest, the official network of the Trail Blazers, with Jordan Kent and Lamar Hurd calling the action and Brooke Olzendam and Michael Holton reporting at pregame, halftime and postgame. In addition, round one games will be broadcast nationally, with game one on ESPN, game two on TNT, game three on NBA TV and game four on TNT. All playoff games can also be heard on NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio AM-620 and across the 21 stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.

With the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and employees at the forefront, the Rose Quarter campus will be dressed up, but will not be hosting the usual pregame parties on the commons. Instead, activations will be held virtually and distantly for the Rip City community. These include:

- A drive-thru pickup event exclusively for Rip City United members to receive a playoff hat, placard, window clings and more fun surprises

- Exclusive and never-before-seen digital and video content on Trail Blazers social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat

- Beat the Buzzer presented by Toyota, where fans can predict the action before tipoff on away game days for the chance to win a 2021 Toyota Highlander and up to $50,000 cash, as well as other Blazers prizes

- New playoffs gear available at Rip City Clothing Co. at Moda Center. Shopping appointments are required and can be secured at trailblazers.com/shopping

- Digital Rip City Magazine presented by Moda Health with all-new trivia, player facts, matchups and more for all home playoff games

Upon entering the arena, ticketed fans will get the playoff party started through tipoff and beyond with:

- A surprise playoff gift pre-placed on each attending fan’s seat

- The chance to “Be the DJ” and select the music played throughout the night on the Trail Blazers mobile app

- Special food and beverage items specific to this year’s playoffs

- Another epic Trail Blazers player introduction experience fans won’t want to miss

- And more!

The Trail Blazers encourage the Rip City community to continue following state regulations around COVID-19 protocols. In addition, all fans in attendance will be required to adhere to the Rose Quarter’s health and safety protocols while on campus and complete a health screening prior to entering the arena. New safety protocols include always wearing face masks, a new no-bag policy and more. For all information around the health and safety protocols, please visit rosequarter.com/welcome-back.