Ball Arena receives capacity increase to 10,500 for Denver Nuggets playoff games

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today that Ball Arena has received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) to increase capacity for Colorado Avalanche hockey games and Denver Nuggets basketball games effective with the next home playoff game by either the Avalanche or Nuggets.

Following the most current capacity guidelines set forth by CDPHE, DDPHE, National Hockey League (NHL) and National Basketball Association (NBA), the venue will accommodate 10,500 fans per game, which is 57.3% of overall venue capacity. The previously approved capacity was 7,750, which is 42.3% of overall venue capacity.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring additional fans into Ball Arena for the upcoming Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche playoff games,” said Matt Bell, KSE’s Vice President of Venue Booking. “We are very thankful for all of the support and collaboration from Governor Jared Polis and his team, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and his team, CDPHE, DDPHE, NHL and NBA as we continue our journey back to full capacity at Ball Arena. We will continue to work with them and ensure the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff and athletes remains our top priority as our venue capacity continues to be evaluated.”

Playoff ticket priority will be given to Avalanche and Nuggets ticket plan holders and partners. For additional ticket information, please go to ColoradoAvalanche.com and Nuggets.com.

Please visit ballarena.com for the most up-to-date information regarding the facility policies and procedures prior to entering the venue for a game.