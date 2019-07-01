NBA Offseason 2019: July 1 roundup

With free agency open and running at full speed, teams and players are beginning to agree to deals and more. Keep up on all the latest news, talks and more as the offseason rolls along.

* Reports: Russell to Warriors, Iguodala to Grizzlies

* Heat reportedly finalizing deal for Butler

* Pelicans reportedly trade for Favors

* Kings reportedly add veteran Joseph

* Report: Bullock to join Knicks

* Beverley says he's rejoining Clippers

East Player Movement | West Player Movement | Free Agent Tracker | Offseason Trades | 2019 Draft

Hours after losing Kevin Durant to Brooklyn, the Warriors have reportedly landed a deal to acquire Nets All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell. After Shams Charania of The Athletic initially reported the deal was close to being agreed upon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the sign-and-trade transaction had been approved by both teams.

Wojnarowski adds that, in order to free up the requisite cap space for Russell, the Warriors have agreed to trade Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies along with a protected future first-round pick.

-- 5:26 a.m.

The Miami Heat were not thought to be big players in free agency this summer, but that changed when everything opened on Sunday night.

Per multiple reports, the Heat are trying to put the finishing touches on a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers that will land them guard Jimmy Butler. The swingman has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $142 million deal, but Miami and Philadelphia were still working out some aspects of the swap, such as the addition of Dallas as the third team.

The Heat are reportedly sending Josh Richardson to Philadelphia as part of the deal and, at one point, guard Goran Dragic was on the move to Dallas in the trade.

However, the status of the deal seems to be held up as of early Monday morning.

-- 4:51 a.m.

Pelicans reportedly trading for Jazz's Favors

In agreeing to reported deals with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Ed Davis in the opening hours of Sunday's frenzy, the Utah Jazz have moved in a different direction with some of their frontcourt for 2019-20.

That means Derrick Favors, who has been with the Jazz since 2011, is on his way out of town and headed a little closer to his home state of Georgia. Per multiple reports, the New Orleans Pelicans are set to acquire Favors via a trade. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Pelicans are sending 2012 and 2023 picks -- which are both from the Golden State Warriors -- to the Jazz as part of the deal.

-- 4:28 a.m.

Kings reportedly add veteran guard Joseph

The Sacramento Kings are trying to keep pace in the Western Conference roster-building race this offseason. They started out by getting Harrison Barnes to agree to a new deal and adding spring center Dewayne Dedmon as well, too.

Attention has reportedly shifted to the backcourt as the Kings and veteran point guard Cory Joseph have agreed to a three-year, $37 million deal, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Indiana Pacers, and before that logged two seasons with the Toronto Raptors after spending his first four NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

Overall, he has career averages of 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 528 career games.

-- 3:20 a.m.

Reggie Bullock becomes the latest reported addition for the Knicks, who continue to add role players after missing out on superstar talent. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Bullock will sign with New York for two years and $21 million.

The 28-year-old swingman played 63 total games with the Lakers and Pistons last season, averaging 11.3 points while shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point range.

-- 2:19 a.m.

Patrick Beverley has made a career out of scrapping for everything he earns. It paid off early Monday morning when he confirmed reports of his return to the Clippers for a three-year, $40 million contract.

Beverley served as a veteran leader and defensive pest for the Clippers, who defied expectations en route to 48 wins and taking the Warriors to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The former second-round pick averaged 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season, his seventh in the NBA and second with LA.

-- 1:29 a.m.

After coming within a game of the Western Conference finals, Denver is reportedly ensuring its young core remains intact.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Nuggets have come to terms on a five-year, $170 million extension for Jamal Murray. The seventh overall pick in the 2016 Draft, Murray averaged career-highs in points (18.2), rebounds (4.2) and assists (4.8) per game last season.

Murray (22) joins Nikola Jokic (24) and Gary Harris (24) as young, key players that Denver has under contract for the foreseeable future. The Nuggets extended the Portland Trail Blazers to Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals, the end of the franchise's first postseason appearance since 2013.

-- 12:44 a.m.

The Knicks continue to gather frontcout help, this time from Washington. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that New York and Bobby Portis have come to terms on a two-year, $31 million offer sheet. Because he is a restricted free agent, Portis could remain with the Wizards if they decide to match the Knicks' offer. Fred Katz of The Athletic, however, reports that Washington has no plans to do so.

In 50 total games divided between the Bulls and Wizards last season, Portis averaged 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting a career-high 39.3 percent from 3-point range.

-- 12:19 a.m.

