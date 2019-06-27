Report: LeBron James giving up his No. 23 to Anthony Davis

From NBA media reports

Jun 27, 2019 3:07 PM ET

Will we see LeBron James go back to the number he wore for four seasons in Miami?

It appears LeBron James will be going with a different number for the 2019-20 season. James has decided to give his No. 23 to his potentially new teammate Anthony Davis, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Davis, who has worn No. 23 in each of his seven years with the Pelicans before being reportedly dealt to the Lakers on June 15, wore the same number in his lone season at Kentucky. 

But what about James? Could he go back to No. 6, which he wore during his four seasons in Miami? Los Angeles has 11 retired numbers, but No. 6 isn't one of them.

