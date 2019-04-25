LeBron, Lakers top NBA's most popular merchandise lists

NEW YORK Results are based on NBAStore.com sales since the beginning of the 2018-19 regular season.Results are based on NBAStore.com sales since the beginning of the 2018-19 regular season.

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry ranked No. 2 on the player list followed by the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 3), who secured his highest ranking ever, the Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving (No. 4) and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (No. 5).

On the team merchandise list, the Lakers are followed by the Warriors (No. 2), Celtics (No. 3), 76ers (No. 4) and Bucks (No. 5).

Additional highlights:

* Embiid (No. 5) earns his highest end-of-season ranking.

* Thirteen-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wadeconcludes his NBA career at No. 11.

* The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George(No. 12) returns to the season-end list for the first time since 2016.

* Dallas Mavericks’ rookie Luka Doncic completes his rookie season at No. 13.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys :

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

4. Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

5. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

6. James Harden, Houston Rockets

7. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

8. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

9. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

10. Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia 76ers

11. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

12. Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

14. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

15. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise :

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Boston Celtics

4. Philadelphia 76ers

5. Milwaukee Bucks

6. Chicago Bulls

7. Oklahoma City Thunder

8. Houston Rockets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. New York Knicks