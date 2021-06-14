Top Stories

LeBron James officially changes jersey number to No. 6

LeBron James will return to the number he wore during his four seasons with Miami.

From NBA.com News Services

LeBron James is switching back to the No. 6 for the 2021-22 season with Los Angeles.

LeBron James will wear a new jersey number for the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

The four-time NBA MVP will return to the No. 6, which he wore during his four-season stint with the Miami Heat from 2011-14. James also wore the No. 6 during his three Olympic appearances.

 

Prior to this change, James had worn the No. 23 for all 14 of his NBA seasons outside of Miami.

