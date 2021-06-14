Top Stories
LeBron James officially changes jersey number to No. 6
LeBron James will return to the number he wore during his four seasons with Miami.
From NBA.com News Services
LeBron James will wear a new jersey number for the Los Angeles Lakers next season.
The four-time NBA MVP will return to the No. 6, which he wore during his four-season stint with the Miami Heat from 2011-14. James also wore the No. 6 during his three Olympic appearances.
Prior to this change, James had worn the No. 23 for all 14 of his NBA seasons outside of Miami.