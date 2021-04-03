Top Stories

LeBron James introduced in new trailer for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

The film is set to debut in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.

From NBA.com News Services

LeBron James will star in the Space Jam sequel.

With the release date nearly two months away, the official trailer for “Space Jam: A New Legacy″ is now available.

The trailer introduces four-time NBA champion LeBron James — who will take center stage in the sequel to the 1996 film starring Michael Jordan — and the rest of the Looney Tunes cast.

The film’s plot involves LeBron needing to win a basketball game against a rogue artificial intelligence in order to rescue his onscreen son and escape a virtual reality.

There’s a scene in the trailer that includes an NBA reference to the iconic photo of LeBron and Dwyane Wade connecting on an alley-oop. Only this time, Lola Bunny is making the assist.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy″ is set to debut in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.

