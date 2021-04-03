LeBron James introduced in new trailer for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

With the release date nearly two months away, the official trailer for “Space Jam: A New Legacy″ is now available.

The trailer introduces four-time NBA champion LeBron James — who will take center stage in the sequel to the 1996 film starring Michael Jordan — and the rest of the Looney Tunes cast.

Tunes vs. Goons. Watch LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. In theaters and streaming on HBO Max* – July 16. #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/7KOEPJP06i — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) April 3, 2021

The film’s plot involves LeBron needing to win a basketball game against a rogue artificial intelligence in order to rescue his onscreen son and escape a virtual reality.

There’s a scene in the trailer that includes an NBA reference to the iconic photo of LeBron and Dwyane Wade connecting on an alley-oop. Only this time, Lola Bunny is making the assist.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy″ is set to debut in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.