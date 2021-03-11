LeBron James, Lakers lead NBA merchandise sales through 1st half of 2020-21

NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association today jointly announced that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers secured the top spots on the NBA’s Most Popular Jersey and Team Merchandise lists. Results are based on NBAStore.com sales for the First Half of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Additional highlights:

The Brooklyn Nets’ (No. 2) position on the team merchandise list marks the franchise’s highest ranking ever with three players in the top 10 on the jersey list with Kevin Durant at No. 3, Kyrie Irving at No. 6 and James Harden at No. 9.

Zion Williamson (No. 10) of the New Orleans Pelicans cracks the top 10 in jersey sales for the first time.

The Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (No. 14) makes his debut on the jersey list.

TNT tips off its coverage of the Second Half of the season tonight with a doubleheader as the Nets host the Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Golden State Warriors visit the LA Clippers (10 p.m. ET).

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys :

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics James Harden, Brooklyn Nets Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise :