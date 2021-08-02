NBA Offseason 2021: August 2 roundup

Keep track of all the latest NBA free agency news and reports as the 2021 NBA free agent period officially began at 6 p.m. ET.

Here are the top headlines from Aug. 2 so far:

• Reports: Paul agrees to 4-year deal with Suns

• Lowry announces deal with Heat

• Reports: Ball headed to Bulls in sign-and-trade deal

• Reports: Jazz agree to 3-year deal with Conley

• Report: Butler agrees to max extension with Heat

• Reports: Howard, Ariza, Ellington agree to deals with Lakers

• Reports: Heat sign Robinson to 5-year, $90-million deal

• Report: Powell agrees to 5-year deal with Blazers

• Report: Dinwiddie nearing deal with Wizards

• Report: Fournier, Rose agree to deals with Knicks

• Report: Portis returning to Bucks on 2-year deal

• Reports: Cavaliers agree to 5-year extension with Allen

• Report: Spurs agree to deal with McDermott

• Report: Kings, Holmes agree to deal

• Report: Raptors agree to deal with Trent Jr.

• Reports: Graham going to Pelicans in sign-and-trade

• Report: Suns agree to deal with Payne

• Report: Bulls agree to 4-year deal with Caruso

• Reports: Mavericks re-sign Hardaway Jr., Marjanovic

• Report: Spurs, Collins agree to 3-year deal

• Report: Griffin agrees to deal with Nets

• Report: Rockets re-sign Nwaba to 3-year deal

• Reports: Theis agrees to sign-and-trade with Rockets

• Reports: Knicks re-sign Burks, Noel

• Report: Nuggets agree to 1-year deal with Rivers

• Report: Bullock agrees to 3-year deal with Mavs

• Reports: Pistons agree to 3-year deal with Olynyk

• Reports: McConnell agrees to deal with Pacers

• Report: McGee agrees to 1-year deal with Suns

• Reports: Nuggets re-sign Barton, Green

• Report: Joseph, Pistons agree to 2-year deal

• Report: Nuggets agree to deal with veteran Green

• Report: Kings, Harkless agree to deal

• Report: Bazemore agrees to deal with Lakers

• Report: Tucker agrees to deal with Heat

• Report: Zeller agrees to deal with Trail Blazers

• Report: Batum agrees to deal to stay with Clippers

• Report: Len agrees to deal with Kings

• Report: Strus agrees to deal with Heat

• Report: Dedmon agrees to deal with Heat

• Report: Thunder, Muscala agree to deal

• Report: Dieng agrees to 1-year deal with Hawks

• Report: Sixers agree to deal with Korkmaz

• Report: Bucks, Ojeleye agree to 1-year deal

• Report: Vincent agrees to deal with Heat

• Report: Porter Jr. agrees to deal with Warriors

• Report: Craig agrees to 2-year deal with Pacers

• Report: Mavericks agree to deal with Brown

Report: Dinwiddie nearing deal with Wizards

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie is nearing a deal with the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dinwiddie was limited to three games last season because of a partially torn ACL in his right knee. He had surgery for the injury in January and averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 2020-21. In his seven NBA seasons, Dinwiddie has averaged 12.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 5.0 apg.

— 12:18 a.m.

Report: Porter Jr. agrees to deal with Warriors

Otto Porter Jr. has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, according to Yahoo Sports and TNT’s Chris Haynes. Porter Jr. reportedly turned down the midlevel exception from another team to play for the Warriors at the minimum.

Porter Jr. was dealt to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline last season as a part of the swap that brought Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls. Porter Jr. is known for his 3-point shooting (40.2% in his career) and defense (1.1 spg in his career).

— 12:16 a.m.

Report: Vincent agrees to deal with Heat

Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed to a 2-year, $3.5 million deal to stay with the Miami Heat, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Vincent was a rotation player for Miami last season, averaging 4.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.1 minutes per game off the Heat’s bench.

— 12:09 a.m.

Report: Bucks, Ojeleye agree to 1-year deal

Free agent forward Semi Ojeleye has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. A former second-round pick of the Boston Celtics in 2017, Ojeleye averaged a career-best 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in a mostly reserve role for the Celtics in 2020-21.

— 11:35 p.m.

Report: Kings, Holmes agree to deal

Free agent center Richaun Holmes has agreed to a 4-year deal worth up to $55 million to return to the Sacramento Kings, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The deal includes a player option and trade kicker.

Holmes came into his own with the Kings, averaging 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game over the last two seasons and a career-best 14.2 ppg and 8.3 rpg in 2020-21. The former second-round pick has seen his career progress from deep reserve to rotation player to starter (he started all 61 games for Sacramento last season).

— 11:05 p.m.

Report: Strus agrees to deal with Heat

Guard Max Strus has agreed to a 2-year, $3.5 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Strus, a former undrafted player, appeared in 39 games off the bench for the Heat in 2020-21, averaging 6.1 points per game and shooting 33.8% on 3-pointers.

— 10:36 p.m.

Report: Dedmon agrees to deal with Heat

Free agent center Dewayne Dedmon has agreed to a 1-year deal to return to the Miami Heat, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. After splitting the 2019-20 season with the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings, Dedmon joined the Heat and showed promise for them, averaging 7.1 points per game in 16 games.

— 10:28 p.m.

Report: Bazemore agrees to deal with Lakers

Kent Bazemore has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Lakers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The nine-year NBA veteran is a reliable 3-point shooter (40.8% last season) and has averaged a steal per game or more in six straight seasons. He will likely help the Lakers offset the departure of fan-favorite guard Alex Caruso, who is reportedly headed to the Bulls.

— 10:11 p.m.

Report: Griffin agrees to deal with Nets

Veteran forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a 1-year deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Griffin signed with the Nets during the 2020-21 season after being bought out by the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 12. The former All-Star at times showed flashes of his old skills, averaging 10 points and 4.7 rebounds in 26 games and hitting 38.3% of his 3-pointers in Brooklyn as well. His reported return gives Brooklyn some additional frontcourt depth as it looks to contend again in 2021-22.

— 10:01 p.m.

Report: Powell agrees to 5-year deal with Blazers

Norman Powell has agreed to a 5-year, $90 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Blazers picked up Powell at the 2020-21 trade deadline in hopes of rounding out their roster for a deep playoff run. While that did not happen — Portland lost to Denver 4-1 in the first round — Powell showed the skills that made him a standout performer on the Toronto Raptors’ title team, averaging 17 points and 3.3 rebounds in 27 games with the Blazers.

— 9:57 p.m.

Report: Nuggets agree to 1-year deal with Rivers

Veteran guard Austin Rivers has agreed to a 1-year deal to stay with the Denver Nuggets, according to Yahoo Sports and TNT’s Chris Haynes. The Nuggets picked up Rivers late in the season after Jamal Murray suffered a season-ending injury and Rivers proved helpful to Denver. He averaged 9.2 points and shot 41.3% on 3-pointers in the playoffs, starting nine of Denver’s 10 playoff games, scoring 18 in the Nuggets’ series-clinching win against Portland in Game 6.

— 9:39 p.m.

Reports: Graham going to Pelicans in sign-and-trade

Devonte’ Graham has agreed to a 4-year, $47 million contract in a sign-and-trade deal with the Hornets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. New Orleans will send Charlotte its 2022 lottery-protected 1st-round pick.

Graham’s production slipped last season as he averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists per game on 37.7% shooting (after posting 18.2 ppg, 7.5 apg and 38.2% shooting in 2019-20). He cut down on his turnovers in 2020-21 and has played more than 30 minutes per game each of the last two seasons.

— 9:35 p.m.

Report: Dieng agrees to 1-year deal with Hawks

Gorgui Dieng has agreed to a 1-year, $4 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, according to The Athletic.

— 9:14 p.m.

Report: Tucker agrees to deal with Heat

Veteran forward PJ Tucker has agreed to a 2-year deal, $15 million with the Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Tucker’s deal includes a player option for Year 2.

The Milwaukee Bucks got key performances from Tucker throughout their run to the 2021 NBA title after acquiring him at the trade deadline. The journeyman swingman was instrumental to the Houston Rockets’ rise in the late 2010s and is a well-tested playoff performer.

— 9:02 p.m.

Report: Bullock agrees to 3-year deal with Mavs

Swingman Reggie Bullock has agreed to a 3-year, $30.5 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Bullock emerged as a starter for the New York Knicks in 2020-21, averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41% on 3-pointers — all of which were career highs. His move to Dallas gives the Mavs some additional guard depth to give superstar Luka Doncic a break.

— 8:57 p.m.

Reports: Theis agrees to sign-and-trade with Rockets

Daniel Theis has agreed to a 4-year, $36 million deal with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, the Rockets will use their Victor Oladipo trade exception to work a sign-and-trade with the Bulls to land Theis.

Theis was dealt to the Bulls at the 2021 trade deadline as a part of a three-team deal involving the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards. Overall, Theis enjoyed the best NBA season of his career in 2020-21, averaging 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 65 games split between the Bulls and Celtics.

— 8:54 p.m.

Report: Zeller agrees to deal with Trail Blazers

Free agent center Cody Zeller has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

— 8:45 p.m.

Report: Joseph, Pistons agree to 2-year deal

Free agent guard Cory Joseph has agreed to a 2-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to Yahoo Sports and TNT’s Chris Haynes.

— 8:37 p.m.

Report: McGee agrees to 1-year deal with Suns

Free agent center JaVale McGee has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, according to Yahoo and TNT’s Chris Haynes.

— 8:32 p.m.

Report: Caruso agrees to 4-year deal with Bulls

Free agent guard Alex Caruso has agreed to a 4-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowki.

Caruso, an undrafted player, had spent his entire NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers since joining them in 2017-18. The former Texas A&M star became a fan-favorite there for his 3-point shooting and drives to the basket. After averaging a career-best 9.2 points per game in 2018-19, Caruso has seen his scoring tail off a bit (6.4 ppg last season), but he was a key cog in the Lakers’ title team of 2019-20.

— 8:22 p.m.

Report: Batum agrees to deal to stay with Clippers

Veteran forward Nicolas Batum has agreed to a 2-year deal to return to the LA Clippers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The wiry Batum was added late in the 2020 offseason by the Clippers after he had been waived by the Charlotte Hornets. He provided playmaking, timely 3-point shooting and a stable presence for the Clippers while enjoying his best overall season in at least three years (8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists in 67 games).

— 8:11 p.m.

Report: Knicks agree to deals with Fournier, Derrick Rose

The New York Knicks have agreed to a 4-year deal with Evan Fournier that could be worth as much as $78 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a team option for a 4th season.

The Knicks stayed busy, agreeing to a 3-year deal with veteran guard Derrick Rose, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

— 8:09 p.m.

Report: Hill agrees to deal to return to Hawks

Free agent big man Solomon Hill has agreed to a 1-year deal to return to the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

— 8:06 p.m.

Reports: Howard, Ariza, Ellington agree to deals with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have agreed to deals with center Dwight Howard, forward Trevor Ariza and guard Wayne Ellington, according to multiple reports.

— 7:59 p.m.

Free agent Dwight Howard is returning to the Lakers, his agent Qais Haider tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Free agent F Trevor Ariza has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents Aaron Mintz, Steven Heumann and Erika Ruiz of @caa_sports tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Wayne Ellington Jr. shot 42.2 percent from three last season in Detroit and is a career 38.2 percent shooter from beyond the arc. Lakers desperately need shooting. https://t.co/SctBi3ldEj — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

This will be Howard’s third run with the Lakers after he won a title with the team in 2020. Ariza played two season with Los Angeles from 2007-09 and won a title with the Lakers in 2009.

— 7:51 p.m.

Report: Muscala, Thunder agree to deal

Veteran forward Mike Muscala is reportedly returning to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, after averaging a career-high 9.7 points per game for the Thunder last season. Muscala, 30, is shooting 36.8% on 3-pointers for his career.

— 7:35 p.m.

Report: Kings agree to deal with Len

Free agent center Alex Len has agreed to a 2-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, according to The Athletic. The 28-year-old played last season for the Wizards, averaging 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.3 minutes.

— 7:32 p.m.

Report: Spurs, Collins agree to 3-year deal

Zach Collins’ continued injury woes didn’t prevent him from reportedly joining the San Antonio Spurs for $22 million over three seasons, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Collins played just 11 games in 2019-20 before missing all of 2020-21 with a fractured ankle.

— 7:30 p.m.

Report: Portis returning to Bucks on 2-year deal

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a two-year, $9-million deal with fan-favorite forward Bobby Portis, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Portis turned down potential deals from the Mavericks and Heat, sources said. After six NBA seasons, Portis has found a home — and will play to repeat as a champion next season. https://t.co/kD9WkJxpKP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Portis confirmed the deal with a tweet on Monday night.

— 7:25 p.m.

Report: Raptors re-sign Trent Jr. to 3-year deal

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a three-year, $54-million deal with guard Gary Trent Jr., according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal reportedly includes a player option for the third year.

— 7:24 p.m.

Report: Sixers agree to re-sign Korkmaz

Reserve shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz will reportedly return to the Philadelphia 76ers for $15 million over three seasons, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of EPSN. He averaged 9.1 points while shooting 37.5% on 3-pointers last season, his fourth in Philadelphia.

— 7:23 p.m.

Report: Kings, Harkless agree to 2-year deal

Free agent forward Moe Harkless reportedly has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Harkless joined the Kings during the 2020-21 season.

— 7:12 p.m

Report: Rockets re-sign Nwaba to 3-year deal

The Houston Rockets reportedly have agreed to a three-year, $15-million deal with guard David Nwaba, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein of The New York Times.

— 7:12 p.m.

Report: Nuggets agree to deal with Green

The Denver Nuggets reportedly have agreed to a two-year, $10-million deal with veteran forward Jeff Green, according to a report from Malika Andrews of ESPN.

— 7:10 p.m.

Report: Mavericks agree to deal with Brown

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly have agreed to a deal with free agent Sterling Brown, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Brown spent the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets where he averaged 8.2 points in 51 regular-season games.

— 7:04 p.m.

Report: Spurs agree to 3-year deal with McDermott

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly have agreed to a three-year, $42-million deal with forward Doug McDermott, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

— 6:50 p.m.

Reports: Paul agrees to 4-year, $120-million deal with Suns

The Phoenix Suns reportedly have agreed to a four-year, $120-million contract extension with Chris Paul, according to multiple reports.

BREAKING NEWS: Free agent star Chris Paul reaches agreement with Phoenix Suns on four-year, up to $120 million contract that will expire when he’s 40, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has agreed to stay on a new four-year deal that could be worth as much as $120 million, his agents Steve Heumann and Ty Sullivan of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

— 6:47 p.m.

Lowry announces deal with Heat

Free agent guard Kyle Lowry announced on social media Monday night that he has agreed to a deal with the Miami Heat.

Lowry reportedly will sign a three-year deal worth $90 million and join the Heat through a sign-and-trade deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

— 6:40 p.m.

Report: Craig agrees to 2-year deal with Pacers

The Indiana Pacers reportedly have agreed to a two-year, $10-million deal with forward Torrey Craig, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

— 6:40 p.m.

Reports: Heat, Robinson agree to 5-year, $90-million deal

The Miami Heat reportedly have agreed to a five-year, $90-million deal with sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, according to multiple reports.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, this would be the largest-ever contract for an undrafted player.

— 6:39 p.m.

Reports: McConnell agrees to deal with Pacers

Guard T.J. McConnell reportedly has agreed to a four-year, $32.5-million deal to return to the Indiana Pacers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

— 6:34 p.m.

Report: Suns agree to deal with Payne

The Phoenix Suns and guard Cameron Payne reportedly have agreed to a three-year deal, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The deal reportedly is worth $19 million over the three years.

— 6:30 p.m.

Reports: Pistons agree to 3-year deal with Olynyk

Free agent forward Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a three-year, $37-million deal, according to his agent via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

— 6:18 p.m.

Reports: Knicks re-sign Burks, Noel

The New York Knicks reportedly have agreed to deals with guard Alec Burks and center Nerlens Noel, according to multiple reports.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Noel agreed to a three-year $32-million deal. Burks reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30-million contract.

— 6:14 p.m.

Reports: Cavaliers agree to 5-year extension with Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have agreed to a five-year, $100-million contract extension with center Jarrett Allen, according to his agents via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Allen, who was acquired by Cleveland from Brooklyn during a trade last season, was set to become a restricted free agent.

— 6:12 p.m.

Reports: Ball headed to Bulls in sign-and-trade deal

Point guard Lonzo Ball reportedly will sign a four-year, $85-million deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to his agent Rich Paul.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is landing on a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade agreement, his agent and @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

The Bulls reportedly will trade Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second-round pick to New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Ball.

The Chicago Bulls are sending Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second-round pick to New Orleans for Lonzo Ball, who's signing a four-year, $85M contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

— 6:09 p.m.

Reports: Nuggets re-sign Barton, Green

The Denver Nuggets reportedly have agreed to deals with guard Will Barton and center JaMychal Green, according to multiple reports.

Free agent guard Will Barton is finalizing an agreement to re-sign with the Denver Nuggets on a two-year, $32 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

Free agent forward JaMychal Green has agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal to return to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes player option in Year 2. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

— 6:09 p.m.

Reports: Jazz agree to 3-year deal with Conley

The Utah Jazz reportedly have agreed to a three-year contract with All-Star guard Mike Conley, according to multiple reports.

Free agent Mike Conley Jr. has agreed to a three-year, $68 million deal to return to the Utah Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

All-Star guard Mike Conley has agreed to a three-year, $72.5M contract to stay with the Utah Jazz, his agents Steve Heumann and Jess Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

— 6:07 p.m.

Report: Butler agrees to max extension with Heat

The Miami Heat reportedly have agreed to a four-year, $184-million max contract extension with All-Star Jimmy Butler, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The deal reportedly will be signed on Aug. 6.

— 6:07 p.m.

Reports: Mavericks re-sign Hardaway Jr., Marjanovic

The Dallas Mavericks were quick out of the gates on Monday as they quickly agreed to reported deals with Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic.

The Mavericks have their expected commitments from Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic, league sources say. For Hardaway Jr., it's $72 million over four years. https://t.co/Ww2oapDitt — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 2, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s four-year deal with the Mavericks is worth $74M, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Hardaway Jr. reportedly will agree to a four-year deal. The details of Marjanovic’s deal have yet to be reported.

— 6:05 p.m.

