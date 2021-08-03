2021 Free Agency
Social media reactions from NBA players as free agency opens
NBA free agents from Kyle Lowry to Mike Conley go straight to social once the negotiation period opened at 6 p.m. ET on Monday.
From NBA.com News Services
As expected, it was a busy and exciting first day of NBA Free Agency.
The 2021 NBA free agent period officially opened at 6 p.m. ET on Monday and reports on deals started coming in immediately. Some of the top free agents — including star guards Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul and Lonzo Ball — were among the first to reportedly sign, and take to social media.
Kyle Lowry announces deal with Heat
— Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) August 2, 2021
My statement on the departure of Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry.@Klow7 pic.twitter.com/5pHGZzjUNJ
— John Tory (@JohnTory) August 3, 2021
Reports: Chris Paul agrees to 4-year deal with Suns
Run it back ☀️ pic.twitter.com/wOjynkMBXV
— Chris Paul (@CP3) August 3, 2021
CP3 got paid and is back with the fellas 🤝 pic.twitter.com/p0dVSZ6DXl
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021
Reports: Young, Hawks agree to max extension
❄️ ATL , We Move ❄️ pic.twitter.com/tGm7NWRQvd
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 3, 2021
Melo announces move to Lakers
— Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) August 3, 2021
Reports: Jazz agree to 3-year deal with Conley
Blessed to continue this journey with the @utahjazz!!!!! #takenote #nowaybutup pic.twitter.com/6dvKDs66pN
— Mike Conley (@MCONLEY10) August 2, 2021
Dragic says farewell to Miami
@MiamiHEAT ♥️ pic.twitter.com/W4cir9O9fc
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) August 3, 2021
Reports: Howard, Ariza, Ellington agree to deals with Lakers
Reunion year in LA.
Lakers running it way way 🔙 pic.twitter.com/LC3mnAqxel
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021
Reports: Mavericks re-sign Hardaway Jr., Marjanovic
Tim Hardaway Jr. seems happy to be back in Dallas (via timmyjr10 on Instagram). #MFFL pic.twitter.com/0p3oAzS07v
— Selby Lopez (@LopezSelby31) August 2, 2021
Boban Marjanovic has agreed to a deal to return to Dallas, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/77aZfUTOJ8
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 2, 2021
Report: Dinwiddie nearing deal with Wizards
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 3, 2021
Reports: Heat, Robinson agree to 5-year, $90-million deal
— Duncan Robinson (@D_Bo20) August 2, 2021
Report: Bulls agree to 4-year deal with Caruso
CHICAGOOO.. LETS GET IT #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/psA9KXaSi5
— Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) August 3, 2021
My brother @ACFresh21 I’m so happy for u!!! Next week tee time is on you 😅 https://t.co/r9o7HkR4zx
— kuz (@kylekuzma) August 3, 2021
Reports: Graham going to Pelicans in sign-and-trade
Excited to have you @Devonte4Graham!! New Orleans will welcome you with open arms! pic.twitter.com/3Ly9BNJIld
— Pelicans Discord (@PelicansDiscord) August 3, 2021
Instant Analysis: Bulls address biggest need with Ball
Congrats @ZO2_ on signing a 4 year-$85 million deal with the @chicagobulls! #Klutch pic.twitter.com/L8Z68QjVOS
— Klutch Sports Group (@KlutchSports) August 3, 2021
Reports: Knicks re-sign Burks, Noel
I’m excited to run it back New York!! Let’s go! #knickstape pic.twitter.com/A4xocEDKRA
— Nerlens Noel (@NerlensNoel3) August 3, 2021
Report: Tucker agrees to deal with Heat
P.J. thanks the city of Milwaukee 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ISANtMQkMG
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021