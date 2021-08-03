2021 Free Agency

Social media reactions from NBA players as free agency opens

NBA free agents from Kyle Lowry to Mike Conley go straight to social once the negotiation period opened at 6 p.m. ET on Monday.

From NBA.com News Services

Free agent Kyle Lowry announces deal with Miami Heat via Twitter.

As expected, it was a busy and exciting first day of NBA Free Agency.

The 2021 NBA free agent period officially opened at 6 p.m. ET on Monday and reports on deals started coming in immediately. Some of the top free agents — including star guards Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul and Lonzo Ball — were among the first to reportedly sign, and take to social media.

Kyle Lowry announces deal with Heat

Reports: Chris Paul agrees to 4-year deal with Suns

Reports: Young, Hawks agree to max extension 

Melo announces move to Lakers

 

Reports: Jazz agree to 3-year deal with Conley

Dragic says farewell to Miami

Reports: Howard, Ariza, Ellington agree to deals with Lakers

Reports: Mavericks re-sign Hardaway Jr., Marjanovic

Report: Dinwiddie nearing deal with Wizards

Reports: Heat, Robinson agree to 5-year, $90-million deal

Report: Bulls agree to 4-year deal with Caruso

 

Reports: Graham going to Pelicans in sign-and-trade

Instant Analysis: Bulls address biggest need with Ball

Reports: Knicks re-sign Burks, Noel

Report: Tucker agrees to deal with Heat

