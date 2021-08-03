Reports: Knicks to re-sign Derrick Rose, add Evan Fournier

The New York Knicks have reportedly agreed to re-sign free agent guard Derrick Rose and add Boston’s Evan Fournier, according to multiple reports.

Rose helped New York reach the playoffs last season for the first time since 2013 after his acquisition from Detroit in February. Rose will reportedly sign for $43 million over three years.

Fournier, who is currently playing for France in the Tokyo Olympics, scored a team-high 28 points in France’s 83-76 victory over Team USA, ending a 25-game Olympic winning streak for the U.S.

Aside from retaining Rose and adding Fournier, the Knicks also made sure two key players from last season’s playoff squad stayed in the fold. The Knicks reportedly agreed to a three-year, $32 million deal with big man Nerlens Noel and gave reserve guard Alec Burks as three-year, $30 million deal as well.

According to reports, Fournier will sign a four-year deal up to $78 million with the Knicks. He spent the end of the 2020-21 season with the Celtics after playing the previous eight-plus campaigns in Orlando.

A career 14.3-point scorer, Fournier averaged 13.0 while shooting 46.3% on 3-pointers in his brief 16-game stint in Boston.

Noel, a former lottery pick in 2013, averaged 5.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game for the Knicks, with his blocks average being a career-best. Burks seemed to find a home with the Knicks after playing for four teams over the previous two seasons. He averaged 12.7 ppg and shot 41.5% on 3-pointers off the bench, his best mark on 3-pointers in his career.