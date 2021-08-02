Reports: Tim Hardaway Jr. to re-sign with Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks have reportedly agreed to a four-year deal in the range of $72 million to $74 million, per multiple reports.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s four-year deal with the Mavericks is worth $74M, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Source: Mavs agree to terms with guard Tim Hardaway Jr. on 4-year, $72 million deal https://t.co/QLmJVOwnSX — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) August 2, 2021

The Mavs also reached a deal with fan-favorite center Boban Marjanovic, per multiple reports. The 7-foot-4 Marjanovic averaged 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds last season but was a markedly improved playoff performer, upping those numbers to 11.8 ppg and 8.0 rpg.

Free agent center Boban Marjanovic has agreed to a deal to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Center Boban Marjanovic to re-sign with Dallas Mavericks, source says | #MFFL https://t.co/ki8lJHkaxj — SportsDay Mavs (@dmn_mavericks) August 2, 2021

Hardaway enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2020-21, averaging 16.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 70 games with Dallas. He led the Mavs in 3-pointers made (207) and was second in attempts (529), shooting 39.1% from deep and 44.7% overall.

He averaged 26 points in an eight-game stretch late in the regular season when the Mavericks successfully avoided the Play-In Tournament. In Game 2 of the Mavs’ first-round series against the LA Clippers, Hardaway had 28 points including a huge 3-pointer late to help Dallas secure a second consecutive road win in the first NBA playoff series in which the road team won the first six games.

