2021 Free Agency

Reports: Tim Hardaway Jr. to re-sign with Dallas Mavericks

Dallas' leader in 3-pointers made last season is apparently sticking around for a few more seasons.

From NBA.com News Services

Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 16.6 points per game for the Mavs in 2020-21.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks have reportedly agreed to a four-year deal in the range of $72 million to $74 million, per multiple reports.

The Mavs also reached a deal with fan-favorite center Boban Marjanovic, per multiple reports. The 7-foot-4 Marjanovic averaged 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds last season but was a markedly improved playoff performer, upping those numbers to 11.8 ppg and 8.0 rpg.

Hardaway enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2020-21, averaging 16.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 70 games with Dallas. He led the Mavs in 3-pointers made (207) and was second in attempts (529), shooting 39.1% from deep and 44.7% overall.

He averaged 26 points in an eight-game stretch late in the regular season when the Mavericks successfully avoided the Play-In Tournament. In Game 2 of the Mavs’ first-round series against the LA Clippers, Hardaway had 28 points including a huge 3-pointer late to help Dallas secure a second consecutive road win in the first NBA playoff series in which the road team won the first six games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

