Reports: D'Angelo Russell, Warriors near sign-and-trade deal

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported that the Golden State Warriors are nearing the acquisition of All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski soon confirmed the deal, noting it's a four-year, $117 million maximum contract.

Warriors are on verge of acquiring Russell, Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier from Brooklyn, league sources said. https://t.co/4HefUBSNQA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019