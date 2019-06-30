2019 Free Agency
2019 Free Agency

Reports: D'Angelo Russell, Warriors near sign-and-trade deal

From NBA.com Staff

Jun 30, 2019 11:28 PM ET

D'Angelo Russell earned his first All-Star appearance last season in Brooklyn.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported that the Golden State Warriors are nearing the acquisition of All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski soon confirmed the deal, noting it's a four-year, $117 million maximum contract.

