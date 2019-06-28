NBA Offseason 2019: June 29 roundup

The NBA offseason is in full swing, with talk of trades and other player movement starting to bubble up. In addition, free agency will open at 6 p.m. ET on June 30. Keep up on all the latest news, talks and more as the offseason takes flight:

* Report: Wolves plan to meet with Russell

* Report: Nuggets picking up Millsap's option

* Report: Durant, Leonard to join forces?

* Report: Thompson, Warriors plan to reach agreement



* June 28 roundup

* June 27 roundup

* June 26 roundup

* June 25 roundup

* * *

East Player Movement | West Player Movement | Free Agent Tracker | Offseason Trades | 2019 Draft

* * *

Report: Wolves plan to meet with Russell

The Timberwolves plan to meet with restricted free agent point guard D'Angelo Russell, bringing in Karl-Anthony Towns as part of the contingent, reports Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Yahoo Sources: Minnesota Timberwolves to meet with Brooklyn Nets restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell with a contingent expected to include franchise player Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 23-year-old Russell has been a hot name this offseason after coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 21.1 points and 7.0 assists, helping the Nets reach the postseason.

-- 1:54 p.m.

Report: Nuggets picking up Millsap's option

The Nuggets are reportedly keeping a key piece around for at least another season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver is picking up the option on Paul Millsap's $30 million contract.

Denver will bring back Millsap for the final season of his three-year contract at $30.3M, have available their $9.2M mid-level exception AND still stay under the luxury tax. Denver is loaded to compete for the Western Conference title. https://t.co/oCkTvHD41e — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

The 34-year-old forward, who helped Denver reach the semifinals in the playoffs, averaged 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds last season.

-- 1:01 p.m.

Report: Durant, Leonard looking at teaming up?

Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard together on the same team? It sounds like that's a possibility as the two have discussed scenarios in which that happens, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Free agent stars Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have been discussing scenarios that could include a future with them playing together, league sources told ESPN. For now, there are two clear possibilities for the two All-NBA forwards to sign into the same franchise -- the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

Durant has reportedly said he'll consider four teams: Knicks, Clippers, Warriors and Nets. Leonard, meanwhile, has reportedly asked to talk with Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson in a meeting with the Lakers, and has reportedly stated that the Raptors would get the last pitch for his services.

Durant, the former two-time Finals MVP and Kia MVP winner entered the offseason as perhaps the biggest name on the market alongside Kyrie Irving, Leonard and Durant's Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson. He was long been expected to draw interest on the open market from a number of teams with salary cap room.

Leonard turned down his player option for 2019-20, thus becoming an unrestricted free agent, which set off a frenzy of teams officially interested in his services.

-- 11:55 a.m.

Report: Warriors, Thompson plan to reach agreement

Not many thought Klay Thompson would leave the Warriors, and that appears to be the case. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Thompson and the Warriors will be agreeing on a five-year, $190 million max contract when the sides meet in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Sources: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors plan to reach agreement on a five-year, $190M maximum contract, with the Warriors sending a front-office contingent to Los Angeles to visit Thompson within the next day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2019

Thompson has had seven straight seasons with at least 200 3-pointers, tied with Stephen Curry for the most in NBA history. He has eight straight seasons of shooting at least 40 percent from beyond the arc, which is the league's second-longest active streak in the NBA behind Curry. His 1,798 career 3s are 16th all time. Thompson, the 11th overall pick in the 2011 Draft, is a five-time All-Star and two-time third-team All-NBA player averaging 19.5 points and 42 percent 3-point shooting in his career.

-- 12:41 p.m.



* * *

East Player Movement | West Player Movement | Free Agent Tracker | Offseason Trades | 2019 Draft

* * *