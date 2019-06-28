NBA Offseason 2019: June 28 roundup

The NBA offseason is in full swing, with talk of trades and other player movement starting to bubble up. In addition, free agency will open at 6 p.m. ET on June 30. Keep up on all the latest news, talks and more as the offseason takes flight:

'Winning,' long-term deal high on list for Raptors' Green

At the time of the Kawhi Leonard mega-trade last summer, swingman Danny Green was seen as a player thrown into the deal to make the salaries match. Yet Green was a vital contributor to the Toronto Raptors' run to the 2019 championship (and Leonard was too, of course, garnering Finals MVP honors).

Like Leonard, Green enters this summer as a free agent -- although decidedly not as big of a target as Leonard is. In an interview with HoopsHype.com's Alex Kennedy, Green shared some insight into what he's looking for this summer in free agency:

What are the top factors you will consider as you make your decision in free agency? DG: For me, my biggest thing, my biggest mantra, is winning. I want to be in a situation where I can play, be effective and win. I want to be in an organization that is a contender, so I’m looking at a lot of places that have a really good foundation. If Toronto brings everyone back, I think we have a really good shot of coming out of the East again. So why would I not want to be there? But things change and things move. [If the Raptors can’t bring everyone back], there are going to be other teams who are in the running and I want to see what those situations are. Obviously, I want to maximize on the dollar, but I also want to maximize on the situation. I know I’m not an All-Star or star player, but I want to be remembered as a great role player who won a lot of games and leave my mark in the league. ... Do you have any preference in terms of the length of the deal that you will sign? DG: This is the time where I’m getting older now, so I think I probably want to get as many years as possible. Because as I get even older, I don’t think there will be many teams offering me that kind of longevity or as much money. I think this is the time where I need to maximize the dollars on the longest amount of years that I can do. I would definitely love to get four years, ideally. But, obviously, I’m 32 years old now, so some teams may not want to offer a four-year deal. But I’d love a three-year or four-year deal.

Report: Raptors expected to get final pitch to Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is the reigning Finals MVP and just took the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship. He is also a player expected to command a lot of attention in free agency this summer.

It is unclear exactly which teams Leonard will speak with at this point. What does seem clear at this point -- per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- is that Leonard is expected to let the Raptors go after all the other teams in terms of making their pitch to him.

Here's more from Wojnarowski:

Free agent Kawhi Leonard is expected to allow the Toronto Raptors to make the final presentation among the teams meeting with him in Los Angeles next week, league sources tell ESPN. The incumbent often prefers to go last in trying to convince a player to stay with the team. ... Raptors president Masai Ujiri said earlier this week that he texted with Leonard as recently as Monday and talked to Leonard's uncle and adviser, Dennis Robertson, on Tuesday. Ujiri said he's "confident" Leonard will decide to return to Toronto. "We'll wait. He's our player and he's a superstar on our team and we'll wait on that," Ujiri said.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported yesterday that Leonard is expected to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers first once free agency opens on Sunday night.

Where will Kawhi Leonard land in free agency?

Simple math for Hornets, Walker

In the past day or so, the Boston Celtics have emerged as the reported leader to snag Kemba Walker in free agency. Whether or not that happens once free-agent talks open on Sunday is another story.

For the Charlotte Hornets, the thought of Walker (who has played his entire eight-season career with the franchise) leaving is an unpleasant one for a variety of reasons. How, exactly, did Charlotte get to this point with a player who has said he'd take less than the supermax to stay put?

Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer says it comes down to some simple numbers -- and some difficult past contract decisions -- that have paved this road:

If it comes down to losing Kemba Walker or paying luxury tax, the Charlotte Hornets will lose Walker. The Hornets will not pay the NBA’s tax at the end of next season, and that makes it very dicey Walker, the Hornets’ all-time leading scorer, will re-sign. The Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will have the salary cap space to assemble four-year, $140 million offers for Walker when free agency begins Sunday evening. The Hornets have the option under NBA rules to pay Walker far more than any other team: up to $221 million over five seasons. But an informed source says the Hornets’ offer won’t come close to $221 million. Owner Michael Jordan will not sign off on a contract that would push the Hornets into tax jeopardy.

Aside from those facts, the re-signing of Nicolas Batum and Marvin Williams to rich deals in 2016 tied up the Hornets' future salary cap space. The contracts Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Cody Zeller sport are also steep, while last summer's trade of Dwight Howard for Timofey Mozgov (who was then dealt for Bismack Biyombo) didn't help matters, either.

In short, the Hornets have a tough road ahead if they plan to re-sign Walker ... if they have a shot at all.

Kemba Walker has risen to stardom with the Charlotte Hornets.

