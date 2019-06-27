2019 Free Agency
NBA Offseason 2019: June 27 roundup

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jun 27, 2019 9:23 AM ET

Kemba Walker is reportedly considering signing with the Boston Celtics.

The NBA offseason is in full swing, with talk of trades and other player movement starting to bubble up. In addition, free agency will open at 6 p.m. ET on June 30. Keep up on all the latest news, talks and more as the offseason takes flight:

Report: Celtics surface as leader to sign Walker

With Kyrie Irving and Al Horford both threatening to bolt Boston this summer in free agency, big changes could be on the horizon for the Celtics.

Now it appears the Celtics may very well land a star free agent of their own.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have cropped up as the favorite to sign All-Star guard Kemba Walker.

Walker has been selected for the last three All-Star games and was named a starter this year for the first time. He averaged a career-high 25.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season along with 5.9 assists while playing in all 82 games.

The eight-year NBA veteran initially said the Hornets, who can offer him a five-year “supermax” contract worth up to $221 million, would remain his first priority, but he said he’s “pretty sure” he will meet with other interested teams before making a decision on his future.

