Reports: Heat trade Hassan Whiteside to Blazers

The Miami Heat are looking to lock up a sign-and-trade deal for guard Jimmy Butler to give it a star player to build around in the future. As that takes place, the big man it once considered one of its go-to guys is apparently on the move.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports the Heat are trading Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers for big men Meyers Leonard and Maurice Harkless. News of the deal was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The trade was also reported by Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

Source confirms Heat has traded Hassan Whiteside to Portland. This move will save the Heat some money, with Miami hard-capped because of the sign-and-trade. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 1, 2019

Sun Sentinel can confirm Hassan Whiteside trade to Portland. NBA source says deal does alleviate cap-clearing issues with Butler deal. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 1, 2019

Miami is finalizing a trade to send center Hassan Whiteside to Portland for Mo Harkless and Meyers Leonard, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Portland gets a starting caliber center on an expiring deal as it awaits Jusuf Nurkic's return from a serious leg injury. Blazers offseason: Whiteside, Kent Bazemore, retain Rodney Hood and draft Nassir Little. Another Western contender loading up. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Whiteside was a marquee free agent in the summer of 2016, when he signed a four-year, $98 million deal with the Heat. He responded with a career season in 2016-17, averaging 17 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for Miami. However, his game and role with Miami have been on the decline since then.

He is entering the final season of a four-year, $98 million contract. He lost his starting spot to Bam Adebayo in the second half of last season, but figures to offer frontline depth to a Trail Blazers team that lost center Jusuf Nurkic to a broken leg late last season.

Will Hassan Whiteside make an impact with the Blazers?

In 2017-18, he averaged 14 ppg, 11.7 rpg and 1.7 bpg, but was limited to 54 games because of a myriad of various injuries. That season was trying for Whiteside and the Heat as he was a nonfactor for Miami in its first-round series loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He complained at the time about how he was being utilized by coach Erik Spoelstra, something team president Pat Riley made clear he wasn't happy with.

Whiteside dealt with injuries during the season and didn't want to wear a knee brace that the Heat insisted upon, and Riley said that if Whiteside and Spoelstra need an intervention to solve their relationship issues - if any - he'll handle it. Last season, he averaged 12.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg and 1.9 bpg as the Heat featured Josh Richardson as their go-to player throughout the season. Richardson is thought to be a player included in the looming Butler deal, which has been held up by a series of snags.

The Heat have also been trying to finish the Butler deal and to do so, have been trying to trade guard Goran Dragic to do so. The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reports the Heat have let Dragic's representation know they plan to trade him and offered to work with them to achieve that.

Among the teams that could acquire Dragic's contract are the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers -- both of whom are waiting for a decision on Kawhi Leonard's free agency. If the Heat can't trade Dragic, they can accomplish the trade by trading Kelly Olynyk, Derrick Jones Jr. and two among Duncan Robinson, Yante Maten and Kendrick Nunn Jr.

The Blazers have been plenty busy in the offseason, trading reserve Evan Turner to the Atlanta Hawks for Kent Bazemore before free agency opened. The Blazers reportedly are trying to sign star guard Damian Lillard to a "supermax" deal this offseason and reportedly set to re-sign Rodney Hood and add guard Mario Hezonja as well in free agency.

Via Twitter, Blazers guard CJ McCollum gave a farewell message of sorts to Leonard and Harkless, writing: "Gonna miss y’all man @moe_harkless @MeyersLeonard11 . Losing some great people and teammates. Hope y’all do y’all thang in mia. I’ll be hitting y’all lines. We had a special bond with this group these last few years."

Gonna miss y’all man @moe_harkless@MeyersLeonard11 . Losing some great people and teammates. Hope y’all do y’all thang in mia. I’ll be hitting y’all lines. We had a special bond with this group these last few years ✊🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 1, 2019

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.