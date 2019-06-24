2019 Free Agency
Report: Portland to deal Evan Turner to Atlanta for Kent Bazemore

NBA.com social media reports

Jun 24, 2019 4:17 PM ET

Evan Turner played a solid reserve role for the Trail Blazers last season.

The Portland Trail Blazers are dealing swingman Evan Turner to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Kent Bazemore, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Turner, 30, averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Blazers last season in 22 minutes per game. Bazemore, also 30, averaged 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Hawks in 24.5 minutes per game.

Despite looking almost identical on paper, there is a difference in 3-point shooting. Turner shot 21.2  percent from beyond the arc last season, and Bazemore shot 32 percent.

 

