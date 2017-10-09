One Team, One Stat -- Atlanta Hawks struggle offensively after the All-Star break

NBA.com’s John Schuhmann gets you ready for the 2017-18 season with a key stat for each team in the league and shows you why it matters. Today, we look at the Atlanta Hawks, who struggled to score over the last two months of the season.

THE STAT

The Atlanta Hawks had the league’s worst offense after the All-Star break last season, scoring just 101 points per 100 possessions over their final 26 games.

THE CONTEXT

It had been just two seasons prior when the Hawks had the league’s sixth best offense with one of the highest assist rates of the last 10 years. The 2014-15 Hawks came out of nowhere and moved the ball incredibly through a 33-2 stretch that pushed them to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

But the offensive success left as quickly as it arrived. As the Hawks lost pieces of their core, their offense suffered dramatically.

In 2015-16, the Hawks regressed to being a below-average offensive team. They were one of three teams that scored at least three fewer points per 100 possessions than they did in ’14-15.

Last season, with the league having its most efficient season of the last 40 years, the Hawks were one of only four teams who scored fewer points per 100 possessions than they did the season before. They ranked 26th offensively before the All-Star break and were 1.9 points per 100 possessions worse after it.

The ball movement suffered. Passes per possession numbers according to SportVU…

2014-15: 3.37 (4th)

2015-16: 3.29 (6th)

2016-17: 3.12 (12th)

Not coincidentally, they saw the biggest drop in the percentage of their jump shots that were uncontested. According to SportVU, 72.5 percent of their jump shots were contested, a rate which ranked 11th in the league last season. They had the league each of the previous two seasons, at 79.4 percent in 2014-15 and 80.2 percent in ’15-16.

They had the league’s second biggest drop-off in effective field goal percentage (-1.2 percent), and also the third biggest increase in turnover rate. Their 16.4 turnovers per 100 possessions were the league’s worst mark after the break.

Some good news in that regard: Their highest individual turnover rate after the break last season (17.6 per 100 possessions used) belonged to Dwight Howard, who is taking some illegal screens and three-second violations with him to Charlotte. Still, the only Hawks that had an effective field goal percentage better than the league average on at least 350 shots last season were Howard and Tim Hardaway Jr., who is back in New York.

With all those turnovers and bad shooting, the Hawks scored 3.9 fewer points per 100 possessions than the league average last season. That made it their worst offensive season since they went 13-69 in 2004-05.

They were a lot better team than that one because the defense hasn’t suffered. The Hawks are one of only three teams (Golden State and San Antonio are the others) that have ranked in the top 10 in defensive efficiency each of the last three seasons.

But the offensive brilliance of three years ago was fleeting. And now, they’ve lost Paul Millsap, the last starter from that 60-win team of three seasons ago. And it’s very possible that they’re going to have the league’s worst offense for more than just two months.

John Schuhmann is a staff writer for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

