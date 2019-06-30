NBA Offseason 2019: June 30 roundup

* Editor's note: This is Part II of our Offseason Roundup for June 30. For Part I, click here *

With free agency set to officially open at 6:01 p.m., teams and players are already beginning to arrange meetings and more. Keep up on all the latest news, talks and more as the offseason takes flight:

* Reports: Rozier to wind up with Hornets

* Report: Gay plans to re-sign with Spurs

* Report: Jordan to join Durant, Irving in Brooklyn

* Report: Kings to re-sign Barnes, add Dedmon

* Reports: Durant plans to sign with Nets

* Reports: Lopez plans to re-sign with Bucks

* Jazz set to meet with Bogdanovic, per report

* Report: Butler, Heat to meet tonight

* Celtics may have reported interest in three-team trade

* Report: Russell has Wolves atop his wish list

* Valanciunas reportedly getting big deal from Grizzlies

* Reports: Kings, Horford have mutual interest

Charlotte will lose Kemba Walker, but reportedly not for nothing. Multiple reports, including Shams Charania of The Athletic, Terry Rozier will wind up with the Hornets via sign-and-trade with a three-year, $58 million contract.

Rozier became a prime free agent candidate once his All-Star peers at point guard had already chosen their destinations. The Hornets would appear to have jumped to the front of the line with a good-sized contract.

The news comes despite Rozier coming off a disappointing season in which he averaged just 9.0 points per game on 38.7 percent shooting. The Hornets are no doubt banking on Rozier recapturing his 2017-18 form, which saw him step in for an injured Kyrie Irving and average 16.5 points during the Celtics' Eastern Conference finals run.

-- 5:57 p.m.

Rudy Gay's bounce-back season in San Antonio was enough to convince the Spurs to bring him back. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Gay will re-sign with the Spurs for two years, $32 million.

Gay averaged 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting a career-high 40.2 percent from 3 in his second season with San Antonio

-- 5:45 p.m.

The Nets rebuild is reportedly set. After years of operating without their own draft picks and scrounging for undervalued talent from other teams, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Brooklyn is on the verge of adding former All-NBA center DeAndre Jordan along with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency.

After playing with the Clippers for 10 seasons, Jordan was traded to the Knicks in January as New York sought to carve out max cap space for this summer's free agent shopping spree. Instead it appears Brooklyn is the New York destination chosen by Durant, Irving and now Jordan, who has averaged at least 10 points and 13 rebounds over the last six seasons.

The free agent trio joins a roster that still includes Caris LeVert, 2019 3-Point Contest winner Joe Harris, athletic big man Jarrett Allen and sixth man point guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

-- 5:39 p.m.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Kings will re-sign Harrison Barnes (four years, $85 million) while adding Dewayne Dedmon (three years, $40 million).

Barnes averaged 14.3 points in 28 games with the Kings after his trade from the Dallas Mavericks, while Dedmon averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds with the Hawks.

-- 5:25 p.m.

Kevin Durant is apparently planning to be on the move once again.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly secured Durant's services for the next four seasons. The Golden State Warriors' standout forward will reportedly sign a four-year, $164 million deal with Brooklyn and is expected to team with another star in former Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

On Saturday night, news broke that Irving and the Nets were moving toward a max deal that would pay the All-Star guard $141 million over four seasons. Charania reports Irving is planning to soon meet with the Nets to finalize the deal, which will include a fourth-year player option. Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to be part of the Nets' pitch to Irving tonight, Charania reports.

Read more ...

-- 5:14 p.m.

Lopez plans to stick with Bucks, per reports

The Milwaukee Bucks climbed to the top of the Eastern Conference standings in the 2018-19 regular season. Much of that was due to an offense that thrived on 3-pointers, including a barrage of them from center Brook Lopez.

The man dubbed "Splash Mountain" by Bucks faithful will apparently be back in the mix for a few more seasons with Milwaukee. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Lopez will sign a four-year, $52 million deal once free agency opens tonight. The news was also confirmed by Matt Velasquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The 11-year veteran had a standout year with Milwaukee, averaging 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. Perhaps his greatest value was as a 3-point shooter, where he connected on 36.5% and sank a career-best 187 3-pointers.

-- 4:36 p.m.

Some movement in Utah as opening nears ...

Around league circles, the Utah Jazz are known for operating quietly before making the moves. That may well be the case, but some chatter is buzzing up about Utah in regard to free agency.

Tony Jones of The Athletic has a trio of tidbits on the Jazz, including a planned meeting with Bojan Bogdanovic this afternoon, shelved talks between the team and Bobby Portis and longtime power forward Derrick Favors being in a bit of a holding pattern ...

The Utah Jazz are meeting with the Bojan Bogdanovic camp this afternoon, League Sources tell The Athletic..... The meeting between the Jazz and Bobby Portis has been shelved, pending the outcome of whatever happens with the Jazz and Bogdanovic, Sources tell The Athletic Meanwhile, according to sources, incumbent Jazz forward Derrick Favors is in a holding pattern while teams wait for clarity in his situation. Favors is hoping that clarity comes soon so he and his team can confidently proceed

-- 3:29 p.m.

Butler to meet with Heat tonight, per report

The Miami Heat have reported interest in free-agent swingman Jimmy Butler and will be the first team he meets with today.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reports Butler and the Heat are planning to talk at 6:01 p.m. ET tonight in what is expected to be a string of meetings to come:

Jimmy Butler meets with Heat officials at 6:01 PM ET tonight but continues to draw interest from a number of suitors, league sources say, with the Lakers making the latest aggressive bid. Lakers officials, I'm told, are pushing for a pitch meeting with Butler

With the Sixers, Butler excelled as a scorer, rebounder, facilitator and defender. In 55 regular season games with the 76ers, Butler tied for seventh in the NBA (among players with a minimum of 50 appearances) with an average of 8.8 minutes per game in the fourth quarter.

Out of this group, Butler ranked second in fourth quarter scoring (6.4 ppg), third in shooting (45.5%), first in foul shots (2.4 free throw attempts), second in rebounding (1.4 rpg) and second in Player Impact Estimate.

-- 3:23 p.m.

Boston eyeing potential three-team, sign-and-trade deal?

It wouldn't be an NBA trade deadline without a wild trade possibly being bandied about, and this one is no different.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Boston Celtics are showing interest and having talks about a potential three-team trade that would involve the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and themselves. In it, a trio of point guards -- Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker and Terry Rozier -- would shift locales.

Here's more from Wojnarowski, via Twitter:

Sources: Boston's showing interest in a 3-team sign-and-trade w/ Kyrie Irving (Nets), Kemba Walker (Celtics) and Terry Rozier (Hornets). Boston wants to create a full MLE and would likely need to surrender at least a first-round pick to Nets. So far, talks are exploratory.

-- 3:15 p.m.

Report: Wolves at top of Russell's wish list

A point guard shuffle of sorts seems afoot in the Eastern Conference, with Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker likely headed to the Boston Celtics and the Celtics' Kyrie Irving closing in on a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. That leaves the Nets' star point guard from last season, D'Angelo Russell, likely looking for a new place to land as well.

Last night, word began to crop up that the Los Angeles Lakers (who drafted Russell in 2015) and the Minnesota Timberwolves are interested in Russell. The New York Times' Marc Stein reports via Twitter that the Wolves are at the top of Russell's wish list as the official opening of free agency nears. However, the Lakers are still interested in Russell, too.

Minnesota is at the top of D'Angelo Russell's free-agent wish list as the opening bell nears, league sources say -- with the Timberwolves increasingly confident they can make the necessary salary-cap moves to land him. The Lakers' interest in D'Angelo Russell is undeniable, league sources say, but Minnesota has made the All-Star guard its top priority in free agency knowing that the Nets mere hours away from the momentous addition of Kyrie Irving

Russell was an All-Star last season and averaged career-bests across the board in scoring (21.1 points per game), rebounding (3.9 rpg), assists (7.0 apg) and shooting (43.4%). With Russell leading the way, the Nets’ strength was in the backcourt, along with fellow guards Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris, the NBA’s leading 3-point shooter.

-- 2:41 p.m.

Report: Valanciunas to get big deal from Grizzlies

Memphis has designs on reshaping its roster behind its new rookie, Ja Morant, and second-year big man Jaren Jackson Jr. However, the Grizzlies have some other key youngsters that could prove crucial to the future, including center Jonas Valanciunas.

Valanciunas is not expected to have to wait long to stay in Memphis as Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Grizzlies are expected to give Valanciunas a three-year, $45 million deal.

Once free agency opens at 6 p.m. ET, center Jonas Valanciunas is expected to commit to a three-year, $45 million contract to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN. Valanciunas declined a $17.6 million player option on his 2019-20 contract, clearing the way to become an unrestricted free agent and negotiate a new, longer term deal.

After missing two months before the trade to recover from thumb surgery, Valanciunas was dominant from his debut with Memphis after it acquired him at the trade deadline. From the trade deadline through the end of the regular season, he was the only NBA player to average at least 19 points (19.9), 10 rebounds (10.7) and 1.5 blocks (1.58) on 50 percent shooting (54.5%).

-- 1:55 p.m.

Horford, Kings have mutual interest, per reports

Al Horford is one of the top free-agent big men available this summer and is expected to be an unrestricted one at that after he reportedly declined his option with the Boston Celtics. That move made Horford one of the surprising names in the free-agent pool this summer and it appears the Sacramento Kings are very interested in him.

Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports via Twitter that the Kings are expected to make a "massive offer" to Horford once free agency opens up at 6:01 p.m. Here's more from Anderson:

A league source told The Sacramento Bee on Sunday morning the Kings are expected to make a massive offer to free-agent center Al Horford when free agency begins at 3 p.m., and there is mutual interest on both sides. Horford is attracting interest from a number of teams around the league but was not scheduled to hold any meetings Sunday, the source said.

The Kings are indeed interested in Horford, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times and Sacramento has the cap space to give Horford the kind of deal he is seeking:

A confirmed Al Horford suitor at last' The Kings "definitely" have significant interest in Horford, according to sources briefed on Sacramento's thinking -- and have the cap space to pay Al the reported four-year deal worth in excess of $100 million circulating for the past week

However, despite a potential massive payday looming for Horford from the Kings, it may not lead to him actually landing in Sacramento. Sam Amick of The Athletic reports the Kings are under the impression Horford will still head elsewhere this summer. Amick also reports that the Philadelphia 76ers have interest in Horford.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports via Twitter that Horford is expected to meet with some teams tonight and make a decision on his future by Monday or Tuesday. It appears that Horford has no meetings scheduled with any teams as of now, reports Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

A five-time All-Star, the 33-year-old Horford has carved out a reputation in the NBA as one of the most reliable and skilled big men around. Although he has made only one All-NBA team in his career (2010-11) and one All-Defensive team (2017-18), Horford consistently displays versatility as both a scorer and a reliable defender, no matter what team he is on.

-- 12:53 p.m.

Reports: Melli, Pelicans nearing deal

The New Orleans Pelicans' offseason roster renovation began with the reported trade of All-Star big man Anthony Davis. Then, it entered its next phase with the drafting of Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

It is apparently continuing as the Pelicans are close to finalizing a two-year deal with EuroLeague star Nicolo Melli, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski via Twitter:

EuroLeague power forward Nicolo Melli is finalizing a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Melli, 28, was the top scorer in the EuroLeague Finals for Fenerbahce last season.

Andrew Lopez of The Times-Picayune also confirmed the move.

Last season, Melli averaged 7.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game during the season, but upped those marks to 8 ppg and 4.5 rpg in the EuroLeague Final Four.

-- 12:31 p.m.

