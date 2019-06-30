NBA Offseason 2019: June 30 roundup

With free agency set to officially open at 6:01 p.m., teams and players are already beginning to arrange meetings and more. Keep up on all the latest news, talks and more as the offseason takes flight:

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to secure a point guard of the future and perhaps more once free agency opens, it seems.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are moving toward a max deal that would pay the All-Star Irving $141 million over four seasons. Not only that, but adding Irving is part of a two-fold plan to by the Nets to also attempt to secure All-NBA forward and former Finals MVP Kevin Durant, Wojnarowski reports.

Per Wojnarowski, Durant is interested in the Nets and is expected to speak with them this week. Wojnarowski isn't the only one reporting a seeming Irving-Nets bond on the horizon as Greg Logan of Newsday also reports multiple NBA sources are calling Irving's move to Brooklyn a "virtual certainty". Logan also reports the Nets are planning to talk with Durant, too.

-- 8:01 a.m.

Clippers in mix for Durant, Leonard

News dropped yesterday that Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard are reportedly interested in teaming up for next season. Durant has reportedly said he'll consider four teams: New York Knicks, LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets. Leonard, meanwhile, has reportedly asked to talk with Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson in a meeting with the Lakers, and has reportedly stated that the Raptors would get the last pitch for his services.

Per Andrew Grief of the los Angeles Times, the Clippers are definitely in the mix for both players -- but finding out when they'll make their decision in free agency is anyone's guess:

Though the leanings of Leonard and Durant remain inscrutable to what sources across the league have called a remarkable degree, this much is known as the curtain rises on free agency at 3 p.m. PDT Sunday: The Clippers remain a potential destination for both, with each star expected to grant the team an audience during the upcoming week. With the 2020 free agency class not nearly as loaded as the one this summer, the Clippers are hoping to land a superstar now to jump-start their plan of building a long-term championship contender.

Durant, the former two-time Finals MVP and Kia MVP winner entered the offseason as perhaps the biggest name on the market alongside Kyrie Irving, Leonard and Durant's Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson. He was long been expected to draw interest on the open market from a number of teams with salary cap room.

Per Grief, the Clippers have a variety of faces Durant would find familiar in GM Michael Winger and assistant coach Rex Kalamian (who were with Durant in Oklahoma City for multiple seasons) as well as Jerry West (now a Clippers executive after being in Golden State with Durant).

In order to land Durant and Leonard, the Clippers would, in theory need to open up more cap space. One such move could be to trade Danilo Gallinari, who will make $22.6 million next season.

-- 7:45 a.m.

Mavs reportedly plan to give Harris offer sheet

Kemba Walker was, at times, reportedly one of the top targets on the Dallas Mavericks' free-agent radar. But with Walker seemingly set to ink a deal with the Boston Celtics later today, that option is off the table for the Mavs.

That doesn't mean the Mavs will be quiet in free agency as they plan to make an offer to a big free agent this summer in Tobias Harris. However, as Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports, the Mavs are expecting the Sixers to pay more to keep Harris in the fold:

When the NBA free agency doors fling open at 5 p.m. Sunday, the Mavericks, from all indications, won't be in front of the line for any of the top-tier unrestricted free agents. A league source said on Saturday that the Mavericks plan to submit a less-than-maximum offer for Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris, but the source added that Dallas fully expects the Sixers to "back up the truck" and keep Harris with a maximum contract.

Harris was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers at midseason in 2018-19 and he was solid there, averaging 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27 games. Overall, he averaged 20 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 2.8 apg last season, which he split between the 76ers and LA Clippers.

Townsend reports the Mavs are expected to formalize a five-year, $158 million deal with Kristaps Porzingis. Additionally, the Mavs remain interested in Patrick Beverley, the Dallas Morning News reports.

-- 7:30 a.m.

Report: Several teams interested in Rozier

The Boston Celtics had not one, but two, point guards that were certain to draw interest in free agency this summer. While Kyrie Irving may already be lining up a new home for 2019-20, his understudy in Boston is fielding interest from a throng of teams.

Guard Terry Rozier has potential suitors in the Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv:

New York also has strong interest in Terry Rozier, but the club has competition. SNY sources confirm that Charlotte and Phoenix also have interest in Rozier. That interest, which was first reported by The Athletic and the Charlotte Observer, respectively, could complicate the Knicks' pursuit of Rozier. Several teams with interest in Rozier believed on Saturday night that Phoenix was in a solid position to land the guard.

Rozier was a playoff hero for the Celtics in their run to the 2018 Eastern Conference finals, filling in admirably for Boston once All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving was lost for that playoff run because of knee surgery. Rozier started all 19 of Boston's 2018 playoff games, averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists as the Celtics came within a win of reaching The Finals.

However, he struggled last season, averaging 9 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 2.9 apg (after averaging 11.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 2.9 apg in 2017-18) and averaged 6.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 1.9 apg in the postseason

-- 7:20 a.m.

