Darren Collison announces retirement from NBA

Veteran point guard Darren Collison has decided to retire from the NBA after 10 seasons to focus on his faith and family, he told ESPN's The Undefeated in a letter.

"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith," Collison said. "I am one of Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA."

Drafted out of UCLA in 2009, Collison played for the New Orleans Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

Collison, 31, averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season, his second with the Pacers. He is a career 39.4 percent 3-point shooter and led the league with a 46.8 3-point percentage two seasons ago.

RESPECT! Big Bro Happy Retirement! pic.twitter.com/isat1SZw0V — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) June 29, 2019

Collison was expected to draw interest from several teams in free agency, which officially begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

“To all of you, I would like to say thank you for the countless years of support. Thank you for respecting my decision,” Collison said.