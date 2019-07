ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Al Horford has agreed to a four-year, $109 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, after spending three seasons with the Boston Celtics.

The Horford contract has $97M guaranteed and $12M in bonuses tied to championships, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/9ayQXSUaiU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

