Reports: Jimmy Butler to Heat in sign-and-trade deal

After arriving in a November trade that capped one of the 2018 calendar year's longest-running sagas, Jimmy Butler proved crucial to the Philadelphia 76ers' ascension toward the top of the Eastern Conference, hitting clutch shots and keeping the offense humming while providing shutdown defense.

And the 29-year-old swingman will apparently be attempting that for an upstart rival next season, as multiple reports indicate that the Heat will acquire Butler in a sign-and-trade deal that sends Josh Richardson to the 76ers. Miami offered a four-year, maximum contract.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal, with confirmations and additional detail quickly following from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Sources: Philadelphia has signed-and-traded Jimmy Butler to Miami, with Heat sending Josh Richardson to the 76ers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

Jimmy Butler got the full four-year max from the Heat, league sources said — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

To complete the deal, Goran Dragic is reportedly headed to the Dallas Mavericks, per Ira Winderman of the Miami Herald.

In 55 games with the 76ers, Butler averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 46.7 percent overall and 34.7 percent from 3-point range. Playing alongside a stacked starting five in Philadelphia, particularly after the deadline acquisition of Tobias Harris, Butler averaged fewer than 20 points for the first time since 2014-15.

But the ball often ended up in Butler's hands during crucial moments, both as an initiator and finisher. A four-time All-Star who also earned four All-Defensive Second Team nods in his eight seasons, Butler wields a two-way skill set that has long been held in high regard, though his always-on intensity has occasionally led to infamous flare-ups. Most notably, Butler's first preseason practice appearance for the Timberwolves last season lit NBA Twitter on fire with its by-the-minute, can-you-break-more updates on scrimmage success and soul-crushing trash talk.