Wizards' Wall to have surgery on ruptured left Achilles

Washington Wizards guard John Wall will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, the team announced today. The procedure, which has yet to be scheduled, will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wisc. Wall is expected to return to full basketball activity approximately 12 months after the surgery.

Wall was already ruled out for the season in late December, when the team said he would have surgery to address bone spurs in his left heel.

What should the Wizards do in the wake of John Wall's latest injury?

The team announced Tuesday that Wall developed an infection in the incision from initial surgery on Jan. 8 (a debridement and repair of a Haglund’s deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel that was also performed by Anderson). He suffered the rupture after slipping and falling in his home. The rupture was diagnosed by Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih during a procedure to clean out the infection.

Wall was at the Wizards game last night, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. The five-time All-Star was wearing a boot on his left foot and using a scooter to get around. Wall has inflammation from the infection, which doctors must wait to subside before doing the surgery. Per Katz, the Wizards are hoping Wall can have the surgery some time next week.

Anderson is considered an elite doctor when it comes to athletes dealing with foot and ankle problems -- as evidenced by a client list that has included, among others, Cam Newton, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Derek Jeter.

Wall played in 32 of Washington’s games this season, averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists even while dealing with the heel pain -- which has been an issue for him many times over the past two to three years.

Wall was limited to 41 games last season, mostly because of surgery on his left knee. He also underwent surgeries on both knees in 2016.

