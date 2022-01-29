Game Preview: Warriors vs. Nets - 1/29/22

The Warriors wrap up a seven-game homestand with an NBA Saturday primetime showdown with the Nets.

HOMESTAND FINALE

The Warriors will play their seventh and final game of a two-week homestand on Saturday as they welcome the Brooklyn Nets to Chase Center for an NBA Saturday primetime showdown. The Dubs have gone 5-1 on the current homestand and remain as owners of the best home record in the NBA at 23-4. After three straight games went down to the wire earlier on in this home stretch, the Dubs have been much more crisp in the last two outings, a 38-point win over Dallas on Tuesday and Thursday’s 124-115 triumph over Minnesota. They’ll look to keep that momentum going on Saturday as they look to complete the season sweep over a Nets squad that will be without Kevin Durant. When the Dubs last played Brooklyn on Nov. 16, Stephen Curry made nine 3-pointers and scored 37 points to lead the Dubs to a 117-99 road win.

Saturday’s nationally televised game will also mark the Lunar New Year Celebration on Warriors Ground, presented by Cache Creek Casino Resort. Festive elements will take place throughout the evening, and all fans in attendance will receive a set of custom red envelopes.

LAST TIME OUT

A 16-4 run to close the third quarter helped lift the Dubs to a 124-115 win over the visiting Timberwolves on Thursday night at Chase Center. Stephen Curry had 29 points and Klay Thompson came through with 23 points as the Dubs picked up their third consecutive win. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW BKN 36-13 29-19 2nd in West 4th in East PTS: 110.2 (12th) PTS: 112.0 (4th) REB: 46.5 (3rd) REB: 45.4 (11th) AST: 27.6 (2nd) AST: 25.5 (8th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney

BRK: Patty Mills, Deandre' Bembry, James Johnson, Kessler Edwards and LaMarcus Aldridge INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms) is questionable. Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management), Draymond Green (left LF-S1 disc injury recovery), Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



BRK: Kevin Durant (sprained MCL, left knee), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Paul Millsap (personal reasons) and David Duke Jr. (G League) are out. Team Notes

ALL-STAR WIGGS

On Thursday, Andrew Wiggins was awoken from his pregame nap to the news that he was named a 2022 NBA All-Star Game starter, a moment that was widely celebrated by the Warriors organization. This will mark the two-way wing’s first-ever All-Star honor, and he’ll join fellow All-Star Stephen Curry as a starter, giving the Dubs two starters in the NBA’s annual showcase for the fifth time in the last eight years. Wiggins has been playing both ends of the court, being a consistent offensive threat and a defensive stalwart for the Warriors. This season, Wiggins is averaging 18.1 points (second on the team), while shooting a career high from the field (.483 FG%) and from 3-point range (.412 3P%). Among the league leaders, Wiggins is ranked 17th in 3-point field goal percentage and ranked 38th in scoring average this season. Wiggins is only one of four players this season averaging at least 18 points while shooting at least 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range - Zach LaVine (24.9 ppg, .488 FG%, .404 3P%), Karl-Anthony Towns (24.3 ppg, .517 FG%, .408 3P%) and Jonas Valančiūnas (18.3 ppg, .526 FG%, .417 3P%). Usually assigned to guard the opposing team's best scorer, Wiggins is tied for second in contested 3s per game (4.0) and tied for second in contested 3-point shots (181).

TEAM LEADERS GSW BKN PTS: Curry (25.8) PTS: Durant (29.3) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Harden (8.1) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Harden (10.1)

BROOKLYN SCOUTING REPORT

Sitting two games behind first place in the East and 2.5 games ahead of seventh place, the Nets open a five-game Western Conference road trip with a Saturday showdown on Warriors Ground. Brooklyn has lost its last three games, but will have James Harden, the league’s leader in assists, back in action after he sat out Wednesday’s loss to the Nuggets. Although the Nets have lost 10 of their last 16 games, they have been tough on the road. As the road team, Brooklyn leads the NBA in scoring, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, opponent 3-point percentage and offensive rating, and their 18-6 mark away from home is second only to Phoenix. A two-time NBA Champion with the Warriors, Kevin Durant has been out the last two weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee. The team has gone 2-4 during this injury absence to the league’s leading scorer (29.3 ppg), who this week was also named an All-Star captain for the second straight year as the leading All-Star vote getter in the Eastern Conference. With Durant sidelined, playmaking duties have landed on the shoulders of Harden and Kyrie Irving, who has averaged 23.4 points and 5.1 assists while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor over seven games since re-joining the team earlier this month. Although the Nets are top-heavy with star power, they also have several proven veterans on their roster who can help fill it up on any given night.