Dubs React to Andrew Wiggins’ All-Star Selection

It was a “full-circle” moment for Andrew Wiggins upon learning he was selected as a 2022 NBA All-Star starter ahead of Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It is a first-time All-Star recognition for the nine-year veteran forward, and there seemed like no better moment as Wiggins prepared to face off against his former team at Chase Center.

“I thought I was dreaming,” Wiggins said after being awoken by his family with the exciting news.

“I am just thankful…It means a lot. This organization, the culture here, everyone here they have accomplished so much. To hear that, it means a lot.”

After the All-Star news broke, Wiggins’ teammates and coaching staff began to flood the forward’s group chat to share congratulatory messages on the starter selection and articulate impact he’s had on the team.

“I have been putting in a lot of work and I have found a home here,” Wiggins shared regarding the Warriors.

The forward has been playing the most complete basketball of his career since joining the Dubs in 2019, averaging 18.1 points and shooting a career-high 48.3 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3-point range. In his nearly three seasons with the Dubs, Wiggins has missed less than ten games and his nightly two-way play continues to be a significant contributor in the Dubs maintaining the league’s best defensive rating (102.4).

“I feel like it is a good fit,” Wiggins shared on his synergy with the Warriors, “I feel like the style of play compliments my game.”

“We are like a family here. Everyone looks out for each other. We all want each other’s best interest. We all want to see each other succeed and do well. The energy is so positive, it is a vibe that everybody wants to be apart of. It is special.”

Head Coach Steve Kerr and Dubs teammates reciprocated appreciation and praise for Wiggins’ play over his nearly three seasons with the Warriors.

Kerr stated, “To see how hard he’s worked and to see all the work rewarded, just could not be happier for him. The whole organization is glowing right now because of what Wiggs has meant to us, but more importantly just the way he carries himself. Just a wonderful guy and he deserves this and we are all thrilled.”

The Warriors Head Coach also shared that Wiggins’ All-Star starter inclusion is “one of the proudest moments (he’s) had as a coach.”

Five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson added, “We would not be where we’re at without his play. I am very happy for Andrew and it’s just really cool. He deserves it. I wholeheartedly believe that.”

“He will be an All-Star multiple times,” Thompson confidently shared. “This is just the beginning.”

After being drafted first overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wiggins will make his way to The Land for his NBA All-Star debut in on Feb. 20.

“It feels good. No better way to have my first All-Star where it all started,” Wiggins concluded.