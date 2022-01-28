Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins Named 2022 NBA All-Star Starters

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Andrew Wiggins have been named starters in the 71st NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. Curry will make his eighth All-Star Game appearance, surpassing Rick Barry’s franchise record of seven All-Star starts, and trailing only Paul Arizin (10 appearances) for most All-Star selections in Warriors history. Wiggins was named a starter in his first All-Star appearance. The Warriors have had multiple All-Star starters in five of the past eight seasons.

Curry is averaging 25.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.41 steals in 34.6 minutes over 44 games (all starts) and leads the league with 209 three-point makes. On December 14 at New York, Curry became the NBA's all-time leader in three-point field goals made (2,974) passing Ray Allen (2,973). The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player has made at least one 3-pointer in 169 consecutive games, the longest streak in NBA history. He was named the Week 1 and Week 4 Western Conference Player of the Week and took home monthly honors for October/November 2021.

Wiggins is averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 31.4 minutes in 44 games (all starts). The eighth-year forward is shooting career-highs from the field (48.1% FG) and from beyond the arc (40.4% 3FG). The forward was named the MVP of the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge in 2015 as a rookie, recording 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. He also played in the 2016 game as a sophomore.

Curry has taken part in NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in nine of his previous 11 campaigns, averaging 18.6 points, 6.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.43 steals and 27.0 minutes in his seven appearances in the All-Star Game (2014-19, 2021). Curry has also participated in the Three-Point Contest seven times (2010, 2013-16, 2019, 2021)—winning the event in 2015 and 2021—in addition to the Shooting Stars Competition (2014 & 2015), the Rising Stars Challenge (2010 & 2011) and the Skills Challenge (won the event in 2011).

Joining Curry and Wiggins in the starting lineups are: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), DeMar DeRozan (Bulls), Kevin Durant (Nets); Joel Embiid (76ers), LeBron James (Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Ja Morant (Grizzlies) and Trae Young (Hawks).

The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Cleveland is hosting NBA All-Star 2022, which will celebrate the league’s 75th Anniversary Season. Cleveland last hosted NBA All-Star in 1997, when the NBA commemorated its 50th anniversary.

Multiple All-Star Starters in Warriors History

Year All-Star Starters 2022 Stephen Curry & Andrew Wiggins 2019 Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant 2018 Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant 2017 Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant 2015 Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson 1967 Rick Barry & Nate Thurmond 1966 Rick Barry, Guy Rodgers & Nate Thurmond 1956 Paul Arizin & Neil Johnston 1952 Paul Arizin & Andy Phillip 1951 Joe Fulks & Andy Phillip

Most All-Star Selections, Warriors History Player

Paul Arizin

Stephen Curry

Rick Barry

Nate Thurmond

Wilt Chamberlain

Neil Johnston All-Stars

10

8

8

7

6

6