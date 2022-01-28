Strong Second Half Lifts Dubs Over Timberwolves
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins and Poole Combine For 90 Points in 124-115 Win
It was a back-and-forth battle between the Dubs and Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday as both teams brought the effort and energy from the start, posting 29 points each in the opening quarter.
The Dubs went from trailing 61-57 at the half to finishing the third quarter on a 16-4 run to gain the advantage entering in the final frame. However, the Timberwolves did not go down without a fight, opening the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run in attempt to close the gap, but it was not enough as the Dubs ultimately topped the Timberwolves in a 124-115 win.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 29
|2 Tied - 8
|2 Tied - 6
|Thompson - 23
|Looney - 6
|Poole - 5
|2 Tied - 19
|Wiggins - 5
|2 Tied - 4
|
MIN
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Towns - 31
|Towns - 12
|2 Tied - 6
|Edwards - 27
|Vanderbilt - 8
|Russell - 5
|McDaniels - 14
|Edwards - 6
|Nowell - 2
SPLASH BROTHER SYNERGY
The Warriors backcourt was in full effect as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson joined forces for a combined 52-point output. The duo shot a collective 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) from 3-point range. Curry, who is set to make his eighth NBA All-Star Game appearance, recorded a team-high 29 points, six assists and eight rebounds. The two-time MVP tied Chris Mullin for the most games played as a Warrior (807).
Klay Thompson opened the second half with a pair of splashes in the third frame followed by a driving layup the fourth quarter to take the Warriors biggest lead of the night (16). Thompson finished with a season-high 23 points, five rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes of play.
WIGGINS’ ALL-STAR PLAY
Andrew Wiggins posted eight of his 19 points in the opening frame, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 5-for-8 from 3-point range to finish the night. The nine-year NBA veteran was recently named a 2022 NBA All-Star starter for the first time in his career, with the forward recording a career-best from the field (48.1 percent) and from 3-point range (40.4 percent) on the 2021-22 season. "It means the world to me. It's always been a goal of mine," Wiggins said on the All-Star recognition. “I’m thankful. I’ve found a home here.”
POOLE’S PRODUCTION
Jordan Poole was hot off the bench, posting 19 points, five assists and three rebounds in Thursday’s win. Poole shot 5-for-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, with his scoring effort complimented a number of pivotal assists throughout the night — including a three dimes in the third quarter — to convert seven points and help extend the Warriors’ lead entering the final frame. Poole has posted double figures in four straight games, shooting 52.6 percent from the field in that span, and currently ranks fourth among league leaders in free-throw percentage (90.8).
UP NEXT
With the victory, the Warriors improve 36-13 on the 2021-22 campaign and maintain the best home record in the NBA at 23-4. The Dubs are 5-1 on the current homestand as they look ahead to a Lunar New Year celebration on Warriors Ground against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday (5:30 p.m., ABC).
More Notables:
- The Warriors improved to 5-1 on their current seven-game homestand and have won seven of their last eight games at home.
- The Warriors dished out 31 assists for the second-straight game, improving to 18-1 in games they record 30-plus assists. Golden State is second in the NBA with 27.6 assists per game, trailing only San Antonio (27.8).
- With Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins named as starters to the 71st NBA All-Star Game today, it marks the fifth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have had at least two starters representing the team.
Postgame Warriors Talk: Andrew Wiggins - 1/27/22
Hear from Andrew Wiggins following the team's 124-115 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Postgame Warriors Talk - 1/27/22
Postgame Warriors Talk: Andrew Wiggins - 1/27/22
Hear from Andrew Wiggins following the team's 124-115 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
| 08:03
Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 1/27/22
Hear from Stephen Curry following the team's 124-115 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
| 11:37
Postgame Warriors Talk: Klay Thompson - 1/27/22
Hear from Klay Thompson following the team's 124-115 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
| 08:05
Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr - 1/27/22
Hear from Head Coach Steve Kerr following the team's 124-115 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
| 08:06
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: