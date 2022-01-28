Strong Second Half Lifts Dubs Over Timberwolves

It was a back-and-forth battle between the Dubs and Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday as both teams brought the effort and energy from the start, posting 29 points each in the opening quarter.

The Dubs went from trailing 61-57 at the half to finishing the third quarter on a 16-4 run to gain the advantage entering in the final frame. However, the Timberwolves did not go down without a fight, opening the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run in attempt to close the gap, but it was not enough as the Dubs ultimately topped the Timberwolves in a 124-115 win.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 29 2 Tied - 8 2 Tied - 6 Thompson - 23 Looney - 6 Poole - 5 2 Tied - 19 Wiggins - 5 2 Tied - 4



MIN Points Rebounds Assists Towns - 31 Towns - 12 2 Tied - 6 Edwards - 27 Vanderbilt - 8 Russell - 5 McDaniels - 14 Edwards - 6 Nowell - 2 More Stats

SPLASH BROTHER SYNERGY

The Warriors backcourt was in full effect as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson joined forces for a combined 52-point output. The duo shot a collective 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) from 3-point range. Curry, who is set to make his eighth NBA All-Star Game appearance, recorded a team-high 29 points, six assists and eight rebounds. The two-time MVP tied Chris Mullin for the most games played as a Warrior (807).

Klay Thompson opened the second half with a pair of splashes in the third frame followed by a driving layup the fourth quarter to take the Warriors biggest lead of the night (16). Thompson finished with a season-high 23 points, five rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes of play.

WIGGINS’ ALL-STAR PLAY

Andrew Wiggins posted eight of his 19 points in the opening frame, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 5-for-8 from 3-point range to finish the night. The nine-year NBA veteran was recently named a 2022 NBA All-Star starter for the first time in his career, with the forward recording a career-best from the field (48.1 percent) and from 3-point range (40.4 percent) on the 2021-22 season. "It means the world to me. It's always been a goal of mine," Wiggins said on the All-Star recognition. “I’m thankful. I’ve found a home here.”

POOLE’S PRODUCTION

Jordan Poole was hot off the bench, posting 19 points, five assists and three rebounds in Thursday’s win. Poole shot 5-for-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, with his scoring effort complimented a number of pivotal assists throughout the night — including a three dimes in the third quarter — to convert seven points and help extend the Warriors’ lead entering the final frame. Poole has posted double figures in four straight games, shooting 52.6 percent from the field in that span, and currently ranks fourth among league leaders in free-throw percentage (90.8).

UP NEXT

With the victory, the Warriors improve 36-13 on the 2021-22 campaign and maintain the best home record in the NBA at 23-4. The Dubs are 5-1 on the current homestand as they look ahead to a Lunar New Year celebration on Warriors Ground against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday (5:30 p.m., ABC).

