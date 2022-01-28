Celebrate Lunar New Year On Warriors Ground

Join the Lunar New Year celebrations on Warriors Ground to welcome the Year of the Tiger at the free, family-friendly event at Thrive City on Friday, Jan. 28 from 5-8 p.m. There will be a number of activations at Thrive City on Friday night as well as during the Warriors vs. Nets game, presented by Cache Creek Casino Resort, at Chase Center on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Friday’s event at Thrive City will include live entertainment, food tastings, arts and crafts stations, and the viewing of the Good Fortune Tiger statue. The Warriors partnered with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce to install a life-size tiger statue at Thrive City for guests to enjoy.

The Good Fortune Tiger statue is one of six figures on display throughout San Francisco, with each tiger designed by local artists and feature cultural themes that share the traditions and celebratory messages of the Lunar New Year. The Good Fortune Tiger at Thrive City and celebrates the Asian-American community in and around the Bay Area by highlighting design elements of the Bay Bridge, Chinese-style clouds, fireworks, and Chinese calligraphy. At the end of February, all tiger sculptures will be auctioned off with net proceeds benefiting local nonprofits.

The Lunar New Year celebrations will continue at Chase Center on Saturday, Jan. 29 as the Warriors face off against the Brooklyn Nets to wrap up the seven-game homestand. Each fan in game attendance will receive a set of limited edition red envelopes, courtesy of Cache Creek Casino Resort, and there will be various pre-game and in-game activations including performances by LionDanceMe, Tai Chi demonstrations at halftime by the Taiji Science Federation and a National Anthem performance by singer, actress, San Francisco native and former Miss Chinatown, Desiree Choy.

The Warriors wish Dub Nation good luck and best wishes in 2022. Lunar New Year will officially begin on Feb. 1.