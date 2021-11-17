Stephen Curry Scores 37 Points in Win Over Brooklyn Nets
Warriors advance to NBA-best 12-2 record after road win
A 35-point third quarter propelled the Warriors to a 117-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.
Stephen Curry led all scorers with 37 points, knocking down nine 3-pointers. Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and Draymond Green recorded 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 37
|Curry - 7
|Green - 8
|Wiggins - 19
|4-Tied - 6
|Curry - 5
|Poole - 17
|Payton II - 5
|Poole - 4
BKN
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Harden - 24
|Sharpe - 7
|Harden / Mills - 4
|Durant - 19
|3-Tied - 5
|3-Tied - 3
|Brown - 14
|Harden - 4
|4-Tied - 1
2,900 AND COUNTING
Coming into the night, Ray Allen was the only player in NBA history to make 2,900 career 3-pointers. That number doubled on Tuesday night as Stephen Curry eclipsed that mark early in the first quarter. Curry now trails Allen by only 65 3-pointers to become the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader. Curry also extended his streak of making at least one 3-pointer to 139 consecutive games, the second longest streak in NBA history, only trailing his own record of 157 games.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were both named Conference Player of the Week on Monday. The pair are the NBA’s two leading scorers this season and early MVP candidates, but it was Curry who was the star of the show on Tuesday night. Curry recorded 37 points, including making nine 3-pointers. There have now been four instances this season where a player has hit nine 3-pointers in a game. Curry has done it three of those times.
KUMINGA’S PRESENCE
Rookie Jonathan Kuminga played 19 minutes on Tuesday, recording seven points and six rebounds, but his most impressive play was his block on James Harden in the second quarter. Kuminga showed off his athleticism getting well above the rim and swatting Harden’s lay-up with his left hand.
WIGGINS’ QUICK 13
Andrew Wiggins was held scoreless in the first 17 minutes of the game, but when he started to get things going, he was hard to stop. Wiggins scored 13 points in the final 5:10 minutes of the second quarter, including two 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds of the half. The forward finished the game with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
THIRD QUARTER WARRIORS
The Warriors came into the night outscoring teams by an average of 13.2 points in the third quarter, more than six points higher than the next best team. Tuesday night was much of the same as the Warriors outscored the Nets 35-18 in the third frame. The Dubs opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run to extend a 5-point halftime lead to 13 and never let the Nets get back into the game. The quarter was capped off with an Andre Iguodala 26-foot buzzer-beater to give the Warriors a 22-point lead.
UP NEXT
The Warriors continue their four-game road trip on Thursday when the Dubs face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 4:30 p.m. It will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Cavaliers, who play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
More Notables ...
- Golden State improved to an NBA-best 12-2 (.857) on the season (4-1 on the road) and 1-1 on the current four-game road trip.
- The Warriors outscored the Nets 35-18 in the third quarter and have now outscored the opposition by 124 points in the third quarter this season (8.9 per game)… Tonight marked their eighth double-digit advantage in a third quarter this season.
- Golden State remains the only NBA team to score 100-or-more points in each game this season... The Warriors improved to 6-0 when holding the opponent to fewer than 100 points.
- The Warriors held the Nets to 38.6 percent from the field, improving to 4-0 when holding opponents below 40 percent this season.
- Up Next: The Warriors travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers in the first game of a back-to-back set on Thursday, November 18 (4:30 p.m. PDT)… The Warriors will conclude their four-game road trip in Detroit on Friday (4 p.m.).
- Stephen Curry finished with 37 points (12-of-19 FG, 9-of-14 3FG) to go with seven rebounds and five assists … Curry passed Isiah Thomas (now 70th) and Chet Walker (69th) to move into 68th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list… The two-time MVP made nine 3-pointers, his 37th career game with at least nine threes (third this season)… Curry extended his 3-point streak to 139 consecutive games, the second-longest such streak in NBA history behind his own previous 157-game streak.
- Draymond Green tallied 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds, scoring in double figures for the fifth time this season.
- Andrew Wiggins finished with 19 points on 7-of-11 from the field, including a personal 10-0 run extending from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second, turning a one-point deficit into a nine-point lead.
