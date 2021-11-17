Stephen Curry Scores 37 Points in Win Over Brooklyn Nets

A 35-point third quarter propelled the Warriors to a 117-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 37 points, knocking down nine 3-pointers. Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and Draymond Green recorded 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 37 Curry - 7 Green - 8 Wiggins - 19 4-Tied - 6 Curry - 5 Poole - 17 Payton II - 5 Poole - 4



BKN Points Rebounds Assists Harden - 24 Sharpe - 7 Harden / Mills - 4 Durant - 19 3-Tied - 5 3-Tied - 3 Brown - 14 Harden - 4 4-Tied - 1 More Stats | Highlights

2,900 AND COUNTING

Coming into the night, Ray Allen was the only player in NBA history to make 2,900 career 3-pointers. That number doubled on Tuesday night as Stephen Curry eclipsed that mark early in the first quarter. Curry now trails Allen by only 65 3-pointers to become the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader. Curry also extended his streak of making at least one 3-pointer to 139 consecutive games, the second longest streak in NBA history, only trailing his own record of 157 games.

2,900th career triple for SC30pic.twitter.com/SWeLZYmNQZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 17, 2021

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were both named Conference Player of the Week on Monday. The pair are the NBA’s two leading scorers this season and early MVP candidates, but it was Curry who was the star of the show on Tuesday night. Curry recorded 37 points, including making nine 3-pointers. There have now been four instances this season where a player has hit nine 3-pointers in a game. Curry has done it three of those times.

This shot went inpic.twitter.com/iErdcLpj19 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 17, 2021

KUMINGA’S PRESENCE

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga played 19 minutes on Tuesday, recording seven points and six rebounds, but his most impressive play was his block on James Harden in the second quarter. Kuminga showed off his athleticism getting well above the rim and swatting Harden’s lay-up with his left hand.

WIGGINS’ QUICK 13

Andrew Wiggins was held scoreless in the first 17 minutes of the game, but when he started to get things going, he was hard to stop. Wiggins scored 13 points in the final 5:10 minutes of the second quarter, including two 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds of the half. The forward finished the game with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

THIRD QUARTER WARRIORS

The Warriors came into the night outscoring teams by an average of 13.2 points in the third quarter, more than six points higher than the next best team. Tuesday night was much of the same as the Warriors outscored the Nets 35-18 in the third frame. The Dubs opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run to extend a 5-point halftime lead to 13 and never let the Nets get back into the game. The quarter was capped off with an Andre Iguodala 26-foot buzzer-beater to give the Warriors a 22-point lead.

UP NEXT

The Warriors continue their four-game road trip on Thursday when the Dubs face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 4:30 p.m. It will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Cavaliers, who play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

