Jonathan Kuminga Scores 22 Points in Warriors 38-Point Win Over Dallas Mavericks

The Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 130-92 at Chase Center on Tuesday night.

The 38-point win was the Warriors third largest margin of victory this season. Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 22 points, as seven players scored in double figures for the Dubs. Stephen Curry recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Nemanja Bjelica added 10 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double of the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Kuminga - 22 Bjelica - 10 Curry - 7 Curry - 18 Curry / Looney - 9 Thompson - 6 Poole - 17 Porter Jr.- 6 Bjelica - 4



DAL Points Rebounds Assists Doncic - 25 Doncic - 8 Brunson - 5 Brunson - 11 Porzingis - 7 Doncic / Green - 3 Hardaway Jr. - 10 Ntilikina - 5 6-Tied - 1 More Stats | Highlights

KUMINGA’S ATHLETICISM

Jonathan Kuminga’s athleticism was shown in full display against Dallas. Kuminga threw down two highlight-reel dunks in the fourth quarter, including an impressive And-1 slam that hyped up the rest of the Warriors squad. Kuminga recorded 22 points and five rebounds in the win, making eight of his nine field goal attempts and going a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range.

KLAY’S SECOND QUARTER

After missing the past two games, Klay Thompson returned to the lineup on Tuesday and shot a season-best 50 percent (6-12) from the field and 60-percent (3-5) from 3-point range. Thompson recorded 15 points, two rebounds and a season-high six assists, showing off his shooting in the second quarter. Thompson made all three of his 3-point attempts in the second frame, hitting two catch-and-shoot 3’s and the final splash on a step-back.

Watching Klay catch & shoot buckets are good for the soul



@NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/7OwoSMsJoj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 26, 2022

CURRY DOES IT ALL

Stephen Curry was all over the court in the Dubs win, recording 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a plus-23 plus-minus in 28 minutes. It was only the second time in Curry’s career that he recorded 18/9/7 in less than 30 minutes of action, doing so for the first time since Nov. 4, 2013 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

PORTER JR. IN DOUBLE FIGURES AGAIN

Otto Porter Jr. scored 12 points in Tuesday’s win. The veteran forward has now scored in double figures in three straight games, a season-high. He is averaging 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals in January, all season-highs. Porter Jr. has also made at least one 3-pointer in eight straight games, his longest stretch of the year.

WIGGINS’ RUN

Andrew Wiggins scored seven straight points for the Warriors in a 56 second span in the first quarter in Tuesday night’s win. Wiggins started his run with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the left corner. He then grabbed a defensive rebound and took Luka Doncic off the dribble before drilling a step-back. The next play Wiggins once again took Doncic off the dribble, this time getting to the rim and finishing a lay-up while getting fouled. Wiggins finished the game with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

KT behind the back to a Wiggs and-1?!



Must see TV.



@NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/M5OcK7pQyG — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 26, 2022

UP NEXT

The Warriors will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at Chase Center. The Dubs lost 119-99 in Minneapolis on Jan. 16 in the teams’ last matchup, but the Warriors have had tremendous success against the Timberwolves on home court recently. The Warriors have won 10 straight and 24 of the last 29 home games against Minnesota. Stephen Curry is one game shy of tying Chris Mullin as the Warriors all-time career leader in games played with 807. Curry would join Mike Conley (Memphis), LeBron James (Cleveland) and Reggie Miller (Indiana) as the only players to be the all-time career leader in games played, points, assists and 3-pointers for a franchise.

