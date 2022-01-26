Jonathan Kuminga Scores 22 Points in Warriors 38-Point Win Over Dallas Mavericks
Warriors advance to 4-1 on seven-game homestand
The Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 130-92 at Chase Center on Tuesday night.
The 38-point win was the Warriors third largest margin of victory this season. Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 22 points, as seven players scored in double figures for the Dubs. Stephen Curry recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Nemanja Bjelica added 10 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double of the season.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Kuminga - 22
|Bjelica - 10
|Curry - 7
|Curry - 18
|Curry / Looney - 9
|Thompson - 6
|Poole - 17
|Porter Jr.- 6
|Bjelica - 4
|
DAL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Doncic - 25
|Doncic - 8
|Brunson - 5
|Brunson - 11
|Porzingis - 7
|Doncic / Green - 3
|Hardaway Jr. - 10
|Ntilikina - 5
|6-Tied - 1
KUMINGA’S ATHLETICISM
Jonathan Kuminga’s athleticism was shown in full display against Dallas. Kuminga threw down two highlight-reel dunks in the fourth quarter, including an impressive And-1 slam that hyped up the rest of the Warriors squad. Kuminga recorded 22 points and five rebounds in the win, making eight of his nine field goal attempts and going a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range.
KLAY’S SECOND QUARTER
After missing the past two games, Klay Thompson returned to the lineup on Tuesday and shot a season-best 50 percent (6-12) from the field and 60-percent (3-5) from 3-point range. Thompson recorded 15 points, two rebounds and a season-high six assists, showing off his shooting in the second quarter. Thompson made all three of his 3-point attempts in the second frame, hitting two catch-and-shoot 3’s and the final splash on a step-back.
CURRY DOES IT ALL
Stephen Curry was all over the court in the Dubs win, recording 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a plus-23 plus-minus in 28 minutes. It was only the second time in Curry’s career that he recorded 18/9/7 in less than 30 minutes of action, doing so for the first time since Nov. 4, 2013 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
PORTER JR. IN DOUBLE FIGURES AGAIN
Otto Porter Jr. scored 12 points in Tuesday’s win. The veteran forward has now scored in double figures in three straight games, a season-high. He is averaging 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals in January, all season-highs. Porter Jr. has also made at least one 3-pointer in eight straight games, his longest stretch of the year.
WIGGINS’ RUN
Andrew Wiggins scored seven straight points for the Warriors in a 56 second span in the first quarter in Tuesday night’s win. Wiggins started his run with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the left corner. He then grabbed a defensive rebound and took Luka Doncic off the dribble before drilling a step-back. The next play Wiggins once again took Doncic off the dribble, this time getting to the rim and finishing a lay-up while getting fouled. Wiggins finished the game with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
UP NEXT
The Warriors will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at Chase Center. The Dubs lost 119-99 in Minneapolis on Jan. 16 in the teams’ last matchup, but the Warriors have had tremendous success against the Timberwolves on home court recently. The Warriors have won 10 straight and 24 of the last 29 home games against Minnesota. Stephen Curry is one game shy of tying Chris Mullin as the Warriors all-time career leader in games played with 807. Curry would join Mike Conley (Memphis), LeBron James (Cleveland) and Reggie Miller (Indiana) as the only players to be the all-time career leader in games played, points, assists and 3-pointers for a franchise.
More Notables ...
- The Warriors have won six of their last seven games at home, improving to 22-4 (.846) at Chase Center, the league’s best home record… The Warriors own the second-best NBA record, trailing only Phoenix.
- Golden State grabbed a season-high 58 rebounds (prev. 56, 10/30 vs. OKC).
- Tonight’s win snapped the Warriors four-game home losing streak to the Mavericks… Golden State and Dallas’ 2021-22 season series stands at one win each… They next play on February 27 at Chase Center.
- The Warriors dished out 31 assists, improving to 17-1 in games they record 30-plus assists… Golden State is second in the NBA with 27.6 assists per game, trailing only San Antonio (27.7).
- Golden State held Dallas to an opponent-season low 35.2% shooting from the field (prev. 35.3%, 1/18 vs. DET)… The Warriors improved to 10-1 when holding its opponent under 40.0% shooting from the field.
- The Warriors improved to 19-2 when holding their opponent under 100 points (13-1 at home).
- Seven Warriors scored in double figures, the first time this has happened this season… The last time was on 3/11/21 at LAC (seven players w/ 10+ points), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- The Warriors bench scored a season-high 71 points (prev. 59, 1/3 vs. MIA)… According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last time the Warriors reserves scored at least 70 points was on 1/4/20 vs. DET.
- Golden State owns the league’s best Defensive Rating at 102.4 points allowed per 100 possessions (NBA.com) and leads the league opponent scoring, allowing 101.6 points per game.
- Tonight marked the Warriors 403rd consecutive sellout.
- Up Next: The Warriors host the Timberwolves on Thursday, January 27 (7:00 p.m. PST).
- Jonathan Kuminga tallied a team-high 22 points (8-9 FG, 4-4 3P, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench… It was Kuminga’s third game with 20-or-more points and his four 3-pointers matched a career high.
- Kevon Looney grabbed nine rebounds, passing the 1,500 career rebounds milestone.
- Klay Thompson dished out a season-high six assists (prev. four, 1/18 vs. DET)… He sank a season-high-tying three 3-point baskets (done four times).
- Damion Lee has made 65.3% (15-of-23) of his shots from the field and 60.0% (6-of-10) from three over the span of his last four games.
- Nemanja Bjelica recorded his second double-double of the season and 28th of his career with 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Postgame Warriors Talk: Jonathan Kuminga - 1/25/22
Hear from Jonathan Kuminga following his 22-point outing in the Warriors' 130-92 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.
Postgame Warriors Talk - 1/25/22
Postgame Warriors Talk: Jonathan Kuminga - 1/25/22
Hear from Jonathan Kuminga following his 22-point outing in the Warriors' 130-92 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.
| 02:14
Postgame Warriors Talk: Klay Thompson - 1/25/22
Hear from Klay Thompson following the Warriors' 130-92 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.
| 09:39
Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr - 1/25/22
Hear from Head Coach Steve Kerr following the Warriors' 130-92 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.
| 09:09
Postgame Warriors Talk: Jordan Poole - 1/25/22
Hear from Jordan Poole following the Warriors' 130-92 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.
| 03:52
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: