Story Behind the Shot | Kinda Surreal

Shake Milton
On making his first NBA start, January 25th against the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Man, it's kinda surreal, you know? Thinking about all the work you put in - not only getting to play, but finally getting to start your first NBA game. It really puts things into perspective. Of there's course excitement, nerves, shaking, but you know as soon as the lights go on, you'll be ok. You just kind of take it step by step, and try to enjoy the moment and just be grateful for the position you're in.
