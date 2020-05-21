Story Behind the Shot | Kinda Surreal

There are plenty of ways to tell a story - by word, by mouth, by sight. With this feature, Story Behind the Shot, we wanted to take a blended approach.

Check out the links a little farther down below for previous installments in the series.

We hope you enjoy!

STORY BEHIND THE SHOT

Shake Milton

On making his first NBA start, January 25th against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Man, it's kinda surreal, you know? Thinking about all the work you put in - not only getting to play, but finally getting to start your first NBA game. It really puts things into perspective. Of there's course excitement, nerves, shaking, but you know as soon as the lights go on, you'll be ok. You just kind of take it step by step, and try to enjoy the moment and just be grateful for the position you're in .

