Story Behind the Shot | Some New Swag
There are plenty of ways to tell a story - by word, by mouth, by sight. With this feature, Story Behind the Shot, we wanted to take a blended approach.
Check out the links a little farther down below for previous installments in the series.
We hope you enjoy!
STORY BEHIND THE SHOT
Josh Richardson
On style.
"For this fit, I had just gotten my haircut the day before, so I was feeling pretty new. I just wanted to come with a little different style, some new swag.
"That black Balenciaga shirt is one of my favorites - it’s simple. The robe, that cardigan I had on was something different. My style is usually pretty low-key and easy, but it was cool to be able to step out of the zone I’m usually in.
"For the pants, I’m into the capri pants thing right now, I think that’s fire. The shoes were Saint Laurent black with little red and silver accents to match the rest of the fit.
"It was just a little switch up, that’s all. Nothing crazy."
Week of 2/13 - 2/20: Two Guys That Keep Things Moving
Week of 1/24 - 1/31: Important Enough to Pause
Weeks of 1/13 - 1/22: It's Cool to Have a Mentor
Week of 1/17 - 1/12: Blessed to Play This Game
Week of 12/31 - 1/6: A Better Purpose
Week of 12/23 - 12/30: Making it Rain
Week of 12/14 - 12/22: A Quiet Purpose