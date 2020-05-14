Story Behind the Shot | Some New Swag

There are plenty of ways to tell a story - by word, by mouth, by sight. With this feature, Story Behind the Shot, we wanted to take a blended approach.

Josh Richardson

On style.

"For this fit, I had just gotten my haircut the day before, so I was feeling pretty new. I just wanted to come with a little different style, some new swag .

" That black Balenciaga shirt is one of my favorites - it’s simple. The robe, that cardigan I had on was something different. My style is usually pretty low-key and easy, but it was cool to be able to step out of the zone I’m usually in .

"For the pants, I’m into the capri pants thing right now, I think that’s fire. The shoes were Saint Laurent black with little red and silver accents to match the rest of the fit.

"It was just a little switch up, that’s all. Nothing crazy."

