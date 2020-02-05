Story Behind the Shot | Important Enough to Pause

There are plenty of ways to tell a story - by word, by mouth, by sight. With this feature, Story Behind the Shot, we wanted to take a blended approach.

Every week, from now until whenever the 76ers' season ends, we'll release to you across our social media feeds and website our latest photo of the week, snapped by one of the several talented photographers we're fortunate to have on staff.

Each installment in this series will be contextualized with commentary from both a primary subject in the photo, and the photographer who took it, thereby bringing to you...the story behind the shot.

Again, be on the lookout for fresh photos weekly, and check out the links a little farther down below for previous installments in the series. We hope you enjoy!

STORY BEHIND THE SHOT

Week of 1/24 - 1/31

Dr. Clarence B. Jones

Former speech writer, lawyer, and advisor to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"One of my hopes is that through my visit, I will be able to raise the level of concern of Dr. King’s view of 'the least of these' to the ownership, management, staff, and players of the 76ers. Clearly, I have to commend the 76ers. They didn’t have to do what they did. I assume they have other things they could do. But somehow, they got it in their head that it was important enough to pause in the wake of the national celebration of Dr. King’s birthday to celebrate and acknowledge someone who was close to Dr. King, and who just happened - by coincidence or an accident of history - to come from the very community in which the team is located and in which the team serves."

