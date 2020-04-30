Story Behind the Shot | 19 on the Clock

There are plenty of ways to tell a story - by word, by mouth, by sight. With this feature, Story Behind the Shot, we wanted to take a blended approach.

Tobias Harris

On Matisse Thybulle’s pregame time management.

“So this right here is literally me every game. We’re supposed to be out in the tunnel with 19 on the clock. We say our prayer, and then we run out to the court. I always tell Matisse at like 25 minutes, ‘Get your stuff on, get ready.’ And he always says, ‘Oh I have plenty of time;” And behold, 19 on the clock, maybe less than that, he comes running out - he doesn’t have his sweatpants on, he doesn’t have his sneakers tied up. And it’s either me or Mike telling him, ‘Look, next time we’re just going to leave you.’ We’ve let it go on too much this year. That’s me in a nutshell to him: ‘Come on, bro. You can’t keep doing this.’”

