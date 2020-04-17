Story Behind the Shot | Unforgettable

There are plenty of ways to tell a story - by word, by mouth, by sight. With this feature, Story Behind the Shot, we wanted to take a blended approach.

Check out the links a little farther down below for previous installments in the series.

We hope you enjoy!

STORY BEHIND THE SHOT

Furkan Korkmaz

On his November 2nd game-winning shot against the Portland Trail Blazers

"That photo gives me a lot of feelings, especially when I made that shot over Damian Lillard. It makes me feel so different when I see the bench reaction, coaches, players. I felt so great. I will say that it was one of the biggest moments I had with the Sixers, the organization, the fans. And it was the beginning of the season - it was really important for us. We were 5-0 after that game. It's all good moments. That's a great photo for me to make [that moment] unforgettable."

Past Entries:

Staying Locked In

Week of 2/13 - 2/20: Two Guys That Keep Things Moving

Week of 1/24 - 1/31: Important Enough to Pause

Weeks of 1/13 - 1/22: It's Cool to Have a Mentor

Week of 1/17 - 1/12: Blessed to Play This Game

Week of 12/31 - 1/6: A Better Purpose

Week of 12/23 - 12/30: Making it Rain

Week of 12/14 - 12/22: A Quiet Purpose