Story Behind the Shot | It's Cool to Have a Mentor

STORY BEHIND THE SHOT

Week of 1/7 - 1/13

Matisse Thybulle

76ers

"It’s cool to have a mentor. We’re in such a unique situation, being NBA players. Not too many people can relate to what our lives are like. To have someone who’s close enough in age to me who has gone through similar things - not too far removed from the experiences I’m going through right now - yet still old enough to have made it through, made it to the other side, and learned all the lessons, is invaluable. I can bounce questions off him that he already has the answers to, because he’s gone through it, and has had so much success doing it. I’m pretty lucky."

Tobias Harris

76ers

“This is a good rookie. He pays attention, he comes to work every day. Not only that, he brings a lot to the table for our team. He comes in and gets minutes, and brings it every night on the defensive end for us. With more and more games, and with more experience, he’s going to continue to blossom into a full-on, complete player who's going to be a beast soon.”

