Philadelphia’s own Kyle Lowry joins the 76ers midway through his 18th NBA season, playing for his hometown team for the first time.
Get to know the newest Sixer, one of the league’s most highly respected veterans, a bit better…
- Born and raised in Philadelphia, Lowry played at Northeast High School and Cardinal Dougherty High School during his prep career.
- Lowry continued his basketball career in the Philadelphia area, playing college basketball at Villanova from 2004 to 2006.
- Lowry was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team in 2005, and was named Philadelphia Big Five Rookie of the Year.
- In his sophomore season (2005-2006), Lowry started in 31 of his 33 appearances. He averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.
- Ahead of the 2006 NBA Draft, Lowry was named to the All-Big East Second Team.
- Lowry was selected No. 24 overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.
- He spent nearly three seasons in Memphis before getting traded to the Houston Rockets, where Lowry remained until 2012.
- Lowry was traded to the Toronto Raptors in July 2012, where he would remain until 2021 as a full-time starter.
- Lowry made his first All-Star team in 2015, averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
- Lowry became a six-time All-Star over the course of the next five seasons, including an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2016, and a career-high scoring year in 2016-2017 (22.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.0 apg, 1.5 spg).
- Lowry also played for Team USA in the 2016 Rio Olympics, helping the United States’ team to Olympic Gold.
- Lowry overlapped with now-Sixers Head Coach Nick Nurse beginning in 2013, when Nurse joined the Raptors as an Assistant Coach. Nurse became the Raptors’ Head Coach in 2018, as he and Lowry both helped lead Toronto to the 2018-2019 NBA Championship - the first and only title in Raptors’ history.
- In Game 6 of the 2019 Finals, Lowry notched a 26-point, 10-assist double-double plus seven rebounds in the Championship-clinching game over Golden State.
- Lowry joined the Miami Heat prior to the 2021 season, where he remained until 2024. During his tenure with Miami, Lowry and the Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022 and NBA Finals in 2023.
- Over the course of his illustrious, nearly-18 year NBA career, Lowry has averaged 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.