DeAndre Jordan | Quick Facts
The 76ers signed DeAndre Jordan on Thursday, March 3.
The 13-year veteran is a three-time All-NBA honoree, two-time All-Defensive First Team selection, and one-time NBA All-Star.
Learn more about Jordan…
-
Jordan is 6’11” and his hometown is Bellaire, TX.
-
Jordan most recently played with the Los Angeles Lakers after signing with the team in Sept. 2021.
-
The former Texas A&M Aggie spent one season (2007-08) in the college ranks.
-
Since being drafted by the LA Clippers with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Jordan has appeared in 964 career games (775 starts) with the Clippers, Dallas, New York, Brooklyn, and the Lakers.
-
76ers head coach Doc Rivers previously coached Jordan for five seasons (2013-18) with the Clippers.
-
Jordan is the NBA’s all-time leader in field-goal percentage at .674 for his career. He is the only player in NBA history to shoot at least 70-percent in multiple seasons, doing so four times.
-
His three All-NBA selections included one First Team selection in 2016. He led the league in rebounding in consecutive seasons from 2013-15 and was named to the All-Defensive First Team in 2015 and 2016.
-
For his NBA career, Jordan holds averages of 9.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game. This season, he appeared in 32 games (19 starts) with the Lakers and averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per contest.
-
Jordan appeared in 57 playoff games (all starts) for the Clippers and averaged 9.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.
-
The Texas native helped the United States win a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Jordan will wear No. 9 for the Sixers.