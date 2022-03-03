76ers Sign DeAndre Jordan

PHILADELPHIA – MARCH 3, 2022 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed DeAndre Jordan. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a related move, Willie Cauley-Stein has been released from his 10-day contract.

For his career, Jordan has played in 964 games (775 starts) for the L.A. Lakers, Brooklyn, New York, Dallas and the L.A. Clippers, holding career averages of 9.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in 27.0 minutes. He has appeared in 57 playoff games (all starts) for the Clippers, averaging 9.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

A 13-year veteran and one-time All-Star, Jordan is the NBA’s all-time leader in career field-goal percentage, having shot .674 (3587-5323) throughout his career. He is the only player in NBA history to shoot at least 70-percent in multiple seasons, doing so four times.

Prior to joining Philadelphia, Jordan played for the Lakers, appearing in 32 games (19 starts) this season, where he averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes, while shooting .674 from the field.

Jordan has been named to three All-NBA teams, including one First Team selection (2016) and two Third Team selections (2015, 2017). These honors came as he led the league in rebounding in consecutive seasons from 2013-15. He was named to the All-Defensive First Team in 2015 and 2016 and helped the United States win a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The former Texas A&M Aggie will wear No. 9 for the 76ers.