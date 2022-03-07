76ers Seek Regular Season Sweep Over Bulls

The 76ers (39-24) are back home in South Philadelphia, hosting the Chicago Bulls (39-25) for the fourth and final regular season meeting between the teams.

The Sixers have won each of their first three matchups with the Bulls, starting on Nov. 3, 103-98, at home.

Joel Embiid and Georges Niang contributed 18 points apiece in that first win. Embiid added nine rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block to complete his line, while Niang’s 18 points came on 6-for-12 shooting from the floor and 4-for-8 shooting from deep.

Three days later in Chicago, the Sixers took their second victory, 114-105. Embiid fueled the team once again, notching a 30-point, 16-rebound double-double, plus three assists and two blocks.

Seven of the eight Sixers to appear in that second matchup - the Sixers were severely shorthanded due to health and safety protocols - finished in double-figures. Furkan Korkmaz poured in a bench-high 25 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the field and 7-for-9 from long range.

The 76ers’ most recent victory over the Bulls came on Feb. 6, a 119-108 win in Chicago.

Embiid shone once again, recording a 40-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus three assists and a block. Tobias Harris tallied 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block in the matchup.

Monday in South Philadelphia, the Sixers will look to bounce back after falling, 99-82, Saturday in Miami on the second night of a back-to-back. The Sixers had won their previous five matchups.

Embiid continues to lead the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.5 points per game. James Harden is second in the league in assists, averaging 10.3 assists per game.

As of Monday morning, the Sixers hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, 3.0 games behind the No. 1 Miami Heat (43-22). The Bulls occupy the No. 4 seed, 0.5 games behind the No. 3 Bucks (40-25).

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Bulls have lost four in a row, most recently falling to the Bucks in Milwaukee, 118-112, Friday.

Zach LaVine was the Bulls’ leading scorer Friday, finishing with 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

DeMar DeRozan added 29 points, three rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block, while Nikola Vucevic added 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Vucevic (right hamstring strain) is questionable Monday, while Lonzo Ball (left knee meniscus tear), Alex Caruso (right wrist fracture), and Patrick Williams (left wrist ligament tear) are out.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

