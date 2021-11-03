76ers Beat Bulls, Extend Winning Streak to Four | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (6-2) defeated the Chicago Bulls (6-2), 103-98, at home on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

Each of the four Sixers wins during this stretch took place on the team’s home court.

In the absence of Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring), the Sixers shot 38-for-77 (.494) from the field, 12-for-28 (.429) from 3-point range and 15-for-21 (.714) from the free-throw line. Led by Georges Niang once again, the Philadelphia bench outscored the Bulls’ bench 30-13.

Seth Curry extended the Sixers’ lead to 102-98 on a 12-foot jump shot with 10.7 seconds remaining. On the ensuing Chicago possession, Joel Embiid blocked DeMar DeRozan’s dunk attempt, a play that was initially ruled a foul prior to being overturned on a coach’s challenge from Doc Rivers.

Chicago ended up shooting 38-for-82 (.463) from the field, 6-for-21 (.286) from 3-point range and 16-for-18 (.889) from the free-throw line in defeat. DeRozan scored a game-high 37 points with 10 rebounds for the Bulls.

Key Contributors:

Seth Curry

Curry led the Sixers in scoring for the second straight game, finishing with 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting overall, 2-for-4 from 3-point range and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.

Joel Embiid

In addition to his game-saving block on DeRozan, Embiid tallied 18 points, a team-high nine rebounds, a game-high seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Georges Niang

In 32 minutes off the bench, Niang contributed 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting, including 4-for-8 from downtown and a pair of free-throws.

The 76ers complete a home-road back-to-back on Thursday night in Detroit when they face the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET. From there, the team travels to Chicago to meet the Bulls again on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.