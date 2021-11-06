76ers Get Past Bulls for Sixth Straight Victory | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (8-2) defeated the Chicago Bulls (6-3), 114-105, on the road on Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

The win marked the 1,000th career victory for 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers, now the 10th coach in NBA history to reach the milestone.

Using an eight-man rotation for the second straight game due to a number of inactive players, the Sixers kept their winning streak going behind 30 points and 15 rebounds from Joel Embiid. Off the bench, Furkan Korkmaz poured in 25 points on the back of seven 3-pointers.

Seven of the eight players who saw action for the visiting Sixers scored in double figures.

The Sixers finished the contest shooting 43-for-81 (.531) overall, 13-for-26 (.500) from long range and 15-for-19 (.789) from the free-throw line.

Chicago made just 37 of its 92 field goal attempts (.402), including 7-for-29 (.241) from 3-point range. The Bulls went 24-for-30 (.800) from the charity stripe. Zach LaVine scored a game-high 32 points (12-26 fg, 3-10 3fg, 5-8 ft) in the loss.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid secured his double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the first half alone. His final stat line included 30 points (11-19 fg, 4-5 3fg, 4-7 ft), a game-high 15 rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz’s seven 3-pointers tied a career-high total, as he shot 9-for-13 from the field and 7-for-9 from distance en route to his season-high 25 points.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey played a game-high 44 minutes after playing 45 minutes on Thursday in Detroit. The Sixers sophomore contributed 10 points, a season and game-high eight assists, while committing just one turnover in the process.

Shake Milton

The Sixers improved to 6-0 with Milton available this season. The SMU product posted 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Paul Reed

Making his first career NBA start, Reed tallied 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting, five rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot in 22 minutes of play.

@Sixers Social:

Quote to Note:

.@JoelEmbiid on the @sixers facing adversity and shorthanded-ness, but winning six straight games: “We’re just connected. We’re on the same page. We hang out a lot together, we enjoy our time. So it makes it easier.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) November 7, 2021

Up Next:

The 76ers return home for a Monday-Tuesday back-to-back against the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively. They’ll finish the three-game homestand on Thursday against Toronto. Monday’s game against the Knicks is a 7 p.m. start.

