2019 Free Agency
2019 Free Agency

NBA Offseason 2019: Reported team-by-team moves

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jul 1, 2019 8:37 PM ET

 

Charles Barkley chimes in on the Nets' reported big moves on June 30.

If you step away from your phone/device/TV/all of the above this week, you might miss a reported free-agent deal (or dozens of them). There are also a smattering of reported trades, contract extensions and other deals, too.

But don't you fret, we've got you covered.

Here's a team-by-team look at every reported deal, which included a bonanza of free-agent moves. And, if you missed it, here's our full roundup from June 30, too.

* * *

EASTERN CONFERENCE

* * *

Atlanta Hawks

No transactions reportedly agreed to

Boston Celtics

Report: Walker agrees to four-year, max deal with Celtics
Kanter says he has deal with Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Durant announces plan to sign with Nets
Reports: Irving agrees to deal with Nets
Report: Jordan to join Durant, Irving in Brooklyn
Report: Nets to sign defensive ace Temple

Charlotte Hornets

Reports: Rozier to wind up with Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Reports: Bulls to add Satoransky
Reports: Thaddeus Young headed to Chicago

Cleveland Cavaliers

No transactions reportedly agreed to

Detroit Pistons

Report: Rose to sign two-year deal with Pistons
Reports: Frazier to sign with Pistons

Indiana Pacers

Reports: Pacers to add Brogdon via sign-and-trade deal
Report: Ex-Hornets guard Lamb headed to Pacers

Miami Heat

Reports: Heat finalizing four-team deal for Butler
Reports: Heat ship Whiteside to Blazers

Milwaukee Bucks

Reports: Bucks to re-sign Middleton
Reports: Brook Lopez plans to re-sign with Bucks
Report: Robin Lopez headed to Bucks
Report: Hill returning to Bucks
Reports: Bucks add Matthews

New York Knicks

Reports: Knicks to make Randle their first big signing
Report: Portis to accept Knicks offer sheet
Report: Gibson headed home to Knicks
Report: Bullock to join Knicks
Report: Knicks, Payton reach deal
Report: Knicks reach deal with Ellington

Orlando Magic

Report: Vucevic agrees to max deal
Reports: Magic to re-sign Ross
Report: Aminu to sign with Magic
Report: Carter-Williams returning to Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Reports: Horford leaving Celtics, choosing 76ers
Reports: Sixers to retain Harris on five-year deal
Report: Sixers send Butler to Heat in four-team deal
Report: Scott to re-sign with 76ers
Report: Sixers land O'Quinn

Toronto Raptors

Report: Raptors add EuroLeague guard

Washington Wizards

Reports: Wizards to keep big man Bryant
Report: Ish Smith to join Wizards' backcourt
Reports: Wizards set to welcome Isaiah Thomas

* * *

WESTERN CONFERENCE

* * *

Dallas Mavericks

Reports: Porzingis to re-sign with Mavericks
Reports: Powell to get extension from Mavs
Report: Barea agrees to deal with Mavs
Report: Kleber signs new deal with Mavs
Reports: Curry returning to Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Report: Murray agrees to max extension with Nuggets 

Golden State Warriors

Reports: Looney returning to Warriors
Reports: Warriors set to add Russell via sign-and-trade deal
Reports: Thompson re-signing with Warriors

Houston Rockets

Reports: Rockets to keep Green, House
Reports: Rivers returning to Rockets

LA Clippers

Beverley says he's rejoining Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

No transactions reportedly agreed to

Memphis Grizzlies

Report: Veteran Iguodala dealt to Grizzlies
Report: Valanciunas agrees to re-sign with Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves

Report: Bell leaving Warriors for Wolves

New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans reportedly trade for Favors
Reports: Redick to leave 76ers for Pelicans
Report: Melli, Pelicans nearing deal

Oklahoma City Thunder

Report: Muscala set to join Thunder
Noel reportedly re-evaluating commitment to OKC

Phoenix Suns

Reports: Rubio agrees to sign with Suns
Report: Suns agree to deal with Kaminsky

Portland Trail Blazers

Report: Lillard, Blazers agree on supermax deal
Reports: Hood set to re-sign with Blazers
Report: Hezonja headed to Portland
Reports: Heat ship Whiteside to Blazers

Sacramento Kings

Report: Kings to re-sign Barnes, add Dedmon
Kings reportedly add veteran Joseph
Report: Ariza to move on to Sacramento
Report: Kings agree to deal with Holmes

San Antonio Spurs

Report: Gay plans to re-sign with Spurs

Utah Jazz

Reports: Bogdanovic to sign with Jazz
Reports: Jazz to sign big man Ed Davis
 

* * *

East Player Movement | West Player Movement | Free Agent Tracker | Offseason Trades | 2019 Draft

* * *

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.