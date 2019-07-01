NBA Offseason 2019: Reported team-by-team moves

If you step away from your phone/device/TV/all of the above this week, you might miss a reported free-agent deal (or dozens of them). There are also a smattering of reported trades, contract extensions and other deals, too.
Here's a team-by-team look at every reported deal, which included a bonanza of free-agent moves. And, if you missed it, here's our full roundup from June 30, too.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlanta Hawks
No transactions reportedly agreed to
Boston Celtics
Report: Walker agrees to four-year, max deal with Celtics
Kanter says he has deal with Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Durant announces plan to sign with Nets
Reports: Irving agrees to deal with Nets
Report: Jordan to join Durant, Irving in Brooklyn
Report: Nets to sign defensive ace Temple
Charlotte Hornets
Reports: Rozier to wind up with Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Reports: Bulls to add Satoransky
Reports: Thaddeus Young headed to Chicago
Cleveland Cavaliers
No transactions reportedly agreed to
Detroit Pistons
Report: Rose to sign two-year deal with Pistons
Reports: Frazier to sign with Pistons
Indiana Pacers
Reports: Pacers to add Brogdon via sign-and-trade deal
Report: Ex-Hornets guard Lamb headed to Pacers
Miami Heat
Reports: Heat finalizing four-team deal for Butler
Reports: Heat ship Whiteside to Blazers
Milwaukee Bucks
Reports: Bucks to re-sign Middleton
Reports: Brook Lopez plans to re-sign with Bucks
Report: Robin Lopez headed to Bucks
Report: Hill returning to Bucks
Reports: Bucks add Matthews
New York Knicks
Reports: Knicks to make Randle their first big signing
Report: Portis to accept Knicks offer sheet
Report: Gibson headed home to Knicks
Report: Bullock to join Knicks
Report: Knicks, Payton reach deal
Report: Knicks reach deal with Ellington
Orlando Magic
Report: Vucevic agrees to max deal
Reports: Magic to re-sign Ross
Report: Aminu to sign with Magic
Report: Carter-Williams returning to Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Reports: Horford leaving Celtics, choosing 76ers
Reports: Sixers to retain Harris on five-year deal
Report: Sixers send Butler to Heat in four-team deal
Report: Scott to re-sign with 76ers
Report: Sixers land O'Quinn
Toronto Raptors
Report: Raptors add EuroLeague guard
Washington Wizards
Reports: Wizards to keep big man Bryant
Report: Ish Smith to join Wizards' backcourt
Reports: Wizards set to welcome Isaiah Thomas
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas Mavericks
Reports: Porzingis to re-sign with Mavericks
Reports: Powell to get extension from Mavs
Report: Barea agrees to deal with Mavs
Report: Kleber signs new deal with Mavs
Reports: Curry returning to Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Report: Murray agrees to max extension with Nuggets
Golden State Warriors
Reports: Looney returning to Warriors
Reports: Warriors set to add Russell via sign-and-trade deal
Reports: Thompson re-signing with Warriors
Houston Rockets
Reports: Rockets to keep Green, House
Reports: Rivers returning to Rockets
LA Clippers
Beverley says he's rejoining Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
No transactions reportedly agreed to
Memphis Grizzlies
Report: Veteran Iguodala dealt to Grizzlies
Report: Valanciunas agrees to re-sign with Grizzlies
Minnesota Timberwolves
Report: Bell leaving Warriors for Wolves
New Orleans Pelicans
Pelicans reportedly trade for Favors
Reports: Redick to leave 76ers for Pelicans
Report: Melli, Pelicans nearing deal
Oklahoma City Thunder
Report: Muscala set to join Thunder
Noel reportedly re-evaluating commitment to OKC
Phoenix Suns
Reports: Rubio agrees to sign with Suns
Report: Suns agree to deal with Kaminsky
Portland Trail Blazers
Report: Lillard, Blazers agree on supermax deal
Reports: Hood set to re-sign with Blazers
Report: Hezonja headed to Portland
Reports: Heat ship Whiteside to Blazers
Sacramento Kings
Report: Kings to re-sign Barnes, add Dedmon
Kings reportedly add veteran Joseph
Report: Ariza to move on to Sacramento
Report: Kings agree to deal with Holmes
San Antonio Spurs
Report: Gay plans to re-sign with Spurs
Utah Jazz
Reports: Bogdanovic to sign with Jazz
Reports: Jazz to sign big man Ed Davis
